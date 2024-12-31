Alaska Airlines
A Look Back at 2024 with Alaska Airlines 

It’s been a big year! We joined forces with Hawaiian Airlines, expanded our global network, made strides in sustainability, enhanced the travel experience with premium perks, and supported the communities where we live, work, and fly.
By Alaska Airlines
Dec 31, 2024
15 min read

Summary

In 2024, Hawaiian Airlines combined with Alaska Airlines!

Added 19 new routes, offering guests more than 300 routes to choose from.

Invested in 7+ million gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Donated 45,485,298 miles to nonprofits or charities.

Let’s take a moment to look back at some of the biggest highlights of the year.

Welcoming Hawaiian Airlines

This year, we combined forces with Hawaiian Airlines! Together, we’re stronger than ever, offering our guests access to more destinations, award-winning service and an unparalleled travel experience.

1,400+ daily flights to over 140+ cities.
Access to 1,200 destinations worldwide with our global partners and oneworld Alliance.
A boost in financial strength, setting us apart from competitors and securing our future. Learn more

Going more places

We didn’t just grow—we soared! With 19 new routes added this year, we now offer a total of 338 routes connecting you to incredible destinations. Whether you’re chasing the sun, reconnecting with loved ones, or exploring new opportunities, our expanding network makes it easier than ever to get there.

In May, we launched nonstop service from Seattle to Toronto.
Became the only airline to offer a direct route from San Diego (SAN) to Washington DC (DCA). Daily year-round service begins in March.
Added new routes to stunning places like Vail, Colorado and Australia or New Zealand — book now at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com.

Elevating the premium travel experience 

We’re committed to delivering a premium travel experience with exceptional service, spacious seating, elevated dining options, and seamless connectivity.

Announced in July, we’re excited to increase our premium seat mix on Boeing narrowbody aircraft to 29%, with plans to expand premium cabins on the widebody fleet being developed. This expansion will add 1.3 million premium seats annually to our mainline fleet, giving guests even more opportunities to upgrade!
Elevated our in-flight dining experience with enhanced menus featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients that celebrate the diverse regions we serve. Highlights include:

– The return of hot meals in the Main Cabin.

– A collaboration with James Beard award-winning chef Brandon Jew to reimagine our First Class menu.

– Becoming the first U.S. airline to serve hoppy water, a non-alcoholic alternative that is becoming increasingly popular.

– A ready-to-enjoy Straightaway Nitro Espresso Martini, crafted with smooth espresso made by Portland-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters – our coffee partner behind our custom blend.

– Awarded the Best Inflight Food & Beverage from Business Traveler North America for delivering innovative, top-quality meal and beverage options for every guest — no matter the seating class.

Unveiled our new state-of-the-art location at San Francisco International Airport’s (SFO) Harvey Milk Terminal 1 in June, reinforcing our position as SFO’s second largest carrier.
Opened a stunning and spacious 11,000 sq ft lounge in San Francisco and refreshed our most popular lounge in Anchorage, doubling the amount of seating for guests to take a load off and enjoy epic views of the tarmac and beyond.
In August, we celebrated the opening of Portland’s stunning new terminal, marking another milestone in our commitment to enhancing the travel experience at PDX. As the largest carrier at Portland International Airport for over 20 years—with 110 peak daily flights—we’ve also invested in cutting-edge technology to make every journey smoother and more enjoyable for our guests.
We improved our electronic bag tag enabling guests to tag their bags from the comfort of their home & get through the airport lobby in under five minutes. Following feedback from our initial users, we’ve enhanced the product with some new features.
Supercharging Mileage Plan benefits 

Whether you’re a Mileage Plan MVP or a first-time flyer, you’re at the heart of everything we do.

This year, we announced elevated benefits, choices and enhancements that make it faster than ever to secure elite status. Learn more >
In November, we made Flight Pass even better. Three years since becoming the first U.S. airline to introduce a groundbreaking subscription service, we’ve made it easier than ever to unlock lower-than-average fares to select cities from California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah for a year. Most flights cost just $0.01, plus taxes and fees.
Teamed up with Bilt Rewards to offer members the ability to earn miles when they pay in rent and neighborhood spend. Bilt Rewards points can then be converted to Mileage Plan miles at a 1:1 ratio: Every 1,000 Bilt Rewards points equals 1,000 Mileage Plan miles.

Investing in our EverGreen journey

We set a long-term goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, and 2024 marked major strides forward towards this goal.

Invested in 7+ million gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Learn about SAF ›
Renewed our partnership with Airspace Intelligence (ASI), whose innovative Flyways AI Platform uses AI technology to optimize flight paths, helping us minimize environmental impact and enhance operational efficiency.
In May, we became first U.S. airline to link guest participation in purchasing SAF to loyalty with an accelerated path to elite status. Guests now have the option to reduce their environmental impacts by purchasing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits right in the booking path. Plus, Alaska Mileage Plan™ members who buy SAF credits can earn elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) for their contributions!
Partnered with Ridwell and r.Cups to pilot sustainability initiatives this summer, showing how small changes can lead to big impacts.
In July, we welcomed global attendees to Seattle for the inaugural Bloomberg Green Festival, a multi-day sustainability event where Alaska was the official airline sponsor.
Via our investment arm, Alaska Star Ventures, collaborated with leading innovators like JetZero to develop a blended-wing body aircraft that uses up to 50% less fuel and produces fewer emissions.

Supporting Our Communities

Alaska Airlines has always believed in giving back to the communities we call home.

Donated 45,485,298 miles to nonprofits or charities Donate miles ›
In February, we teamed up with the Trail Blazers to host the annual HBCU to the Pros game. Portland-based pilots and recruiters met with youth and encouraged them to consider careers in aviation and gave the students a spin in a flight simulator.
With over 30 company-sponsored volunteer events, we logged 1,200 hours of service, making a real difference during our annual Week of Care, a week where our team comes together with the communities we serve. From preparing 3,700 meals in Seattle, to packing 15,500 meals in Phoenix, to sorting 7,000 pounds of food for those in need, our efforts truly took flight to help ensure vital resources reached those who need them most.
In partnership with local organizations, we flew more than 60 Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) high school juniors from Seattle and Portland to tour historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S.
Our annual Aviation Day in Seattle welcomed nearly 1,500 participants including Scouts, STEM groups, Civil Air Patrol and other clubs from across the Pacific Northwest. Aviation Day provides the opportunity for youth to gain hands-on experience and meet professionals in the aviation industry.
In July, our Maui CARE Flight program provided hope and mental health breaks for families affected by the Maui Wildfire. Partnering with Hawai‘i leaders, we’ll donate up to 180 roundtrip tickets (equivalent to one airplane) every month from August 2024 to December 2025, following last year’s donation of 32 million CARE Miles, which helped over 650 residents in rebuilding their lives.
Alaska Airlines is now the official airline sponsor of Coachella and Stagecoach! Our extensive flight network offers seamless connections from major West Coast hubs across the Pacific Northwest, California and beyond. And for festival goers in select cities in California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, we’re making it easier than ever to get to both Coachella and Stagecoach next year.
Happy New Year!

Thank you for flying with us and being part of our journey this year! Here’s to reaching new heights together in 2025 and beyond!

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”

 

