A Look Back at 2024 with Alaska Airlines 

Elevated our in-flight dining experience with enhanced menus featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients that celebrate the diverse regions we serve. Highlights include:

– The return of hot meals in the Main Cabin.

– A collaboration with James Beard award-winning chef Brandon Jew to reimagine our First Class menu.

– Becoming the first U.S. airline to serve hoppy water, a non-alcoholic alternative that is becoming increasingly popular.

– A ready-to-enjoy Straightaway Nitro Espresso Martini, crafted with smooth espresso made by Portland-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters – our coffee partner behind our custom blend.

– Awarded the Best Inflight Food & Beverage from Business Traveler North America for delivering innovative, top-quality meal and beverage options for every guest — no matter the seating class.