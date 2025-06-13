Like father, like son: Airline roots run in the family

Cody first followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the U.S. Air Force, where he completed four years of service. He later earned his airframe and powerplant license and moved to Illinois, where he serviced aircraft for a private firm with celebrity clientele. During a trip to Seattle to visit his father, he toured Alaska Airlines’ maintenance hangar and saw firsthand how happy his dad was in his career. Cody had long admired the company and its reputation for safety and excellence, so he applied for a job and was soon welcomed into its Maintenance and Engineering division.

A couple of months into the job, Cody was recognized with his first SOAR Award after he stopped a tow vehicle from entering an unsafe situation — even though he knew it would cause a delay. His father presented him with the award.

“It’s great to see him succeed at Alaska and even more rewarding to see him become a huge safety advocate,” Jeremy said.

Cody, who is a father himself with a young son and daughter, agrees he’s lucky to have his dad as a role model who puts family first. “Having served with my dad in the Air Force and now at Alaska is pretty much as good as it gets,” he said.