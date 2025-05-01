Alaska Airlines welcomes Philippine Airlines, our newest global partner

Alaska Airlines is celebrating the addition of our newest global airline partner, Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier of the Philippines and the oldest operating commercial airline in Asia. With our new frequent flyer partnership, Alaska becomes Philippine Airlines’ first loyalty partner in North America, opening the door for our guests to book travel to exotic, once-in-a-lifetime destinations such as Palawan and Boracay in the Philippines.

In the coming months, our guests will be able to book flights on Philippine Airlines directly at alaskaair.com, earn Mileage Plan miles for their travel and redeem Mileage Plan miles for Philippine Airlines flights.

Philippine Airlines offers a variety of flight options between Alaska’s hubs in Honolulu and the West Coast to Manila: Five nonstop flights a week from Honolulu; three nonstops a week from Seattle; two daily nonstops from Los Angeles; and a daily nonstop from San Francisco. From Philippine Airlines’ hub in Manila, travelers can connect to dozens of additional destinations in Asia and elsewhere.