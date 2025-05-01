Alaska Airlines welcomes Philippine Airlines, our newest global partner
Summary
Coming soon, our guests will be able to book nonstop flights on Philippine Airlines from Honolulu and our West Coast hubs to Manila at alaskaair.com and earn and redeem Mileage Plan miles along the way.
Philippine Airlines becomes Alaska’s 32nd global partner.
Alaska Airlines is celebrating the addition of our newest global airline partner, Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier of the Philippines and the oldest operating commercial airline in Asia. With our new frequent flyer partnership, Alaska becomes Philippine Airlines’ first loyalty partner in North America, opening the door for our guests to book travel to exotic, once-in-a-lifetime destinations such as Palawan and Boracay in the Philippines.
In the coming months, our guests will be able to book flights on Philippine Airlines directly at alaskaair.com, earn Mileage Plan miles for their travel and redeem Mileage Plan miles for Philippine Airlines flights.
Philippine Airlines offers a variety of flight options between Alaska’s hubs in Honolulu and the West Coast to Manila: Five nonstop flights a week from Honolulu; three nonstops a week from Seattle; two daily nonstops from Los Angeles; and a daily nonstop from San Francisco. From Philippine Airlines’ hub in Manila, travelers can connect to dozens of additional destinations in Asia and elsewhere.
Philippine Airlines is a terrific addition to our roster of global airlines offering world-class service and amenities. We’re excited to make this announcement as we mark the beginning of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The large Filipino communities living in Hawai‘i, California and Washington state can travel on Philippine Airlines long-haul, widebody aircraft and soon earn valuable Mileage Plan miles on their transpacific journeys.”
This new partnership builds on the existing one that Hawaiian Airlines already had in place with Philippine Airlines. With the combination of Alaska and Hawaiian, we’re delivering more for our guests, including improvements and expansions to the partnership between Hawaiian and Philippine Airlines. In addition to Philippine Airlines continuing to offer Hawaiian codeshare flights on its website, Hawaiian flyers will soon be able to earn and redeem miles on Philippine Airlines when they use their Mileage Plan number.
HawaiianMiles members can link their HawaiianMiles and Mileage Plan accounts together to have their status matched, allowing them to enjoy elite benefits when traveling on either airline.
“We are proud to partner with Alaska Airlines to deliver even greater value to our Mabuhay Miles members. This strategic collaboration significantly expands our network and flight options, enabling our members to enjoy enhanced connectivity and flexibility in how and where they use their miles. It’s an exciting step forward in enriching the overall travel experience we offer.”
Philippine Airlines becomes Alaska’s 32nd global partner. When guests book any partner flight directly on alaskaair.com, they earn more miles faster – 100% of the miles for the distance they fly. If traveling in a premium cabin, they’ll earn 250% of the distance flown on all business class fares with all our partners.