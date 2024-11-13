Alaska Airlines Unveils Suite of Elevated West Coast Offerings Debuting this Fall

Alaska Airlines is excited to introduce a suite of new premium products to enhance the onboard experience, reflecting our passion for the West Coast lifestyle and providing guests with a touch of opulence and authenticity.

Starting this fall, guests will enjoy Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher, a non-alcoholic sparkling water with a refreshing hoppy kick; Straightaway Nitro Espresso Martini made with Stumptown Coffee Roasters for a smooth, inflight indulgence; a Filson blanket for our First Class guests to enjoy top-tier comfort mid-air; and Salt & Stone amenities for guests in our Lounges and on board to refresh and rejuvenate.