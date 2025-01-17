Stretch your vacation time in 2025: Turn 15 days into 55 days of nonstop adventure
Share
Summary
Maximize Vacation Time: Learn how to stretch 15 days of PTO into 55 days of travel in 2025 by strategically planning around holidays and long weekends.
Month-by-Month Travel Guide: We’ve outlines key dates to use your vacation time, recommended destinations, and ways to enjoy long weekends.
Travel Tips: Book early, leverage Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan™, and use our mobile app to ensure seamless trips.
Ready to take off and make 2025 your most adventurous year yet? We’ve got just the ticket to help your travel plans soar!
With smart planning, you can turn 15 days of vacation or paid time off (PTO) into 55 days of travel bliss. Here’s the month-by-month guide to maximize long weekends and extended trips.
Key dates to plan around in 2025
January 18–21 (4 Days Total, 1 Day of PTO)
Take PTO: January 17
Leverage Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a 4-day getaway to begin the year.
Where to go:
Explore Atlanta, Georgia — the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr. and Ebenezer Baptist Church, plus the Center for Civil and Human Rights.
February 14–17 (4 Days Total, 1 Day of PTO)
Take PTO: February 14
Celebrate Valentine’s Day and enjoy Presidents’ Day weekend by booking an unforgettable trip.
May 23–26 (4 Days Total, 1 Day of PTO)
Take PTO: May 23
Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to plan a spring adventure.
Where to go:
Explore Arlington National Cemetery, the WWII Memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., for a moving tribute to those who served. Complete the experience with the poignant National Memorial Day Concert.
June 19–22 (4 Days Total, 1 Day of PTO)
Take PTO: June 19
Turn your early summer break into a meaningful and fun getaway. Celebrate Juneteenth by exploring destinations rich in history and culture or enjoying some time outdoors.
Where to go:
Fly to Raleigh, North Carolina, for a summer getaway that blends fun and meaningful celebration. Honor Juneteenth and Black Music Month at the North Carolina Museum of History, then explore scenic state parks or dive into the vibrant energy of the city.
August 30–September 2 (4 Days Total, 1 Day of PTO)
Take PTO: August 29
Labor Day weekend offers a chance to squeeze in a late-summer trip.
October 11–14 (4 Days Total, 1 Day of PTO)
Take PTO: October 11
Columbus Day (or Indigenous Peoples’ Day) falls on the perfect weekend for a fall escape.
Where to go:
Stroll through Boston’s Beacon Hill, explore the Freedom Trail and enjoy peak fall foliage in nearby New England towns.
November 8–11 (4 Days Total, 1 Day of PTO)
Take PTO: November 8
Veterans Day weekend is ideal for a pre-holiday season recharge.
Where to go:
Visit San Diego, California to tour the USS Midway Museum and pay tribute at the Mt. Soledad Veterans Memorial. Balance the trip with time at the beach or dining in Little Italy.
November 22–30 (9 Days Total, 3 Days of PTO)
Take PTO: November 25, 26, and 27
Thanksgiving week is the perfect opportunity for an extended break to reconnect with family and loved ones or enjoy a memorable getaway.
Where to go:
No matter where you’re headed for the holidays, you can earn miles with all our airline partners and vast network, see where we fly on alaskaair.com.
Travel tips with Alaska Airlines
Book early: Popular travel dates fill up fast, so secure your flights early to lock in the best deals at alaskaair.com.
Take advantage of miles: Use your Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan™ to redeem points for even more savings on flights.
Travel smart: Our mobile app is your ultimate travel companion — from booking flights to arriving at your destination. Plan, skip lines, and enjoy a seamless trip with your digital boarding pass.
Make 2025 your best travel year yet
With a little planning, your 15 days of PTO can unlock 55 days of unforgettable memories. Whether you’re chasing snow-capped mountains, relaxing on sunny beaches, or exploring vibrant cities, we’re ready to get you there!
0 Comments