Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop flights between Seattle and Seoul Incheon beginning Sept. 12 on Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Airlines has set the date for new nonstop service between Seattle and Seoul Incheon on Hawaiian Airlines. Starting Sept. 12, 2025, guests can fly in comfort on our long-haul, widebody Airbus A330-200 aircraft to South Korea’s capital city. We initially announced the new international route this past December. Tickets can now be purchased at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com.

With the combination of Alaska and Hawaiian, Seattle is transforming into the West Coast’s new premier global gateway. By 2030, we plan to serve at least 12 nonstop international destinations with widebody aircraft from Seattle, including Seoul Incheon and Tokyo Narita. Daily flights between Seattle and Tokyo Narita begin on May 12.

Alaska’s Seattle hub is the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving 104 nonstop destinations across North America for convenient travel options and connections.