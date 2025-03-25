Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop flights between Seattle and Seoul Incheon beginning Sept. 12 on Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Airlines begins new nonstop service between Seattle and Seoul Incheon on Hawaiian Airlines starting Sept. 12, 2025.
We’re transforming Alaska’s hometown hub in Seattle into the West Coast’s new premier global gateway.
Alaska Airlines has set the date for new nonstop service between Seattle and Seoul Incheon on Hawaiian Airlines. Starting Sept. 12, 2025, guests can fly in comfort on our long-haul, widebody Airbus A330-200 aircraft to South Korea’s capital city. We initially announced the new international route this past December. Tickets can now be purchased at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com.
With the combination of Alaska and Hawaiian, Seattle is transforming into the West Coast’s new premier global gateway. By 2030, we plan to serve at least 12 nonstop international destinations with widebody aircraft from Seattle, including Seoul Incheon and Tokyo Narita. Daily flights between Seattle and Tokyo Narita begin on May 12.
Alaska’s Seattle hub is the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving 104 nonstop destinations across North America for convenient travel options and connections.
With our robust network, we can connect our guests through our global gateway in Seattle for convenient nonstop service to Seoul and Tokyo, with additional connections to other Asian destinations with our global partners. As we grow our global network from Seattle in the coming years, we’ll announce new international routes to dynamic destinations that we know our guests are going to love to visit.”
The new service between Seattle and Seoul Incheon will take flight just before the start of Chuseok, also known as Korean Thanksgiving Day – one of the nation’s most important and festive holidays. It takes place in early October this year, allowing travelers to visit with family and friends in South Korea with Hawaiian’s award-winning service and hospitality.
We look forward to adding our flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to the Seattle-Seoul Incheon route soon.
All times local; September schedule shown
