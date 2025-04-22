Alaska Airlines continues to grow in San Diego with a 30% increase in flights and three new nonstop destinations

Alaska Airlines is adding new nonstop routes in San Diego, along with offering additional flights on existing routes and improved flight connectivity – all to give our guests more convenient travel options as San Diego’s leading airline. We’ll launch three new nonstop routes with year-round service between San Diego and Phoenix beginning on Aug. 20, followed by Chicago O’Hare and Denver on Oct. 4. Each route will be served by three daily flights.

Starting Oct. 26, we’ll also add flights to select routes that our guests fly the most from San Diego with an increase in frequencies of 50% or more. That means six daily nonstops to Las Vegas, Sacramento and San Jose, Calif., and three daily flights to Salt Lake City. Tickets for the new routes can be purchased now at alaskaair.com, with the flights for the expanded schedule available for purchase beginning this weekend.