Alaska Airlines continues to grow in San Diego with a 30% increase in flights and three new nonstop destinations
New nonstops from San Diego to Chicago O’Hare, Denver and Phoenix will launch later this year, all with multiple daily departures
We’re also significantly expanding the number of frequencies on some of our most popular routes, by 50% or more, to meet growing demand for our premium product
Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines now offer 44 nonstop destinations from San Diego, the most of any airline, with more than 90 peak-day departures
Alaska Airlines is adding new nonstop routes in San Diego, along with offering additional flights on existing routes and improved flight connectivity – all to give our guests more convenient travel options as San Diego’s leading airline. We’ll launch three new nonstop routes with year-round service between San Diego and Phoenix beginning on Aug. 20, followed by Chicago O’Hare and Denver on Oct. 4. Each route will be served by three daily flights.
Starting Oct. 26, we’ll also add flights to select routes that our guests fly the most from San Diego with an increase in frequencies of 50% or more. That means six daily nonstops to Las Vegas, Sacramento and San Jose, Calif., and three daily flights to Salt Lake City. Tickets for the new routes can be purchased now at alaskaair.com, with the flights for the expanded schedule available for purchase beginning this weekend.
Alaska guests in San Diego also benefit from Mileage Plan – our award-winning, industry-leading loyalty program – with the ability to earn and redeem miles on more than 65% of all international flights to Europe and Asia at San Diego International Airport through our oneworld partners.
As the only national airline based on the West Coast, we’ve proudly served guests throughout California for more than 40 years. With the new routes on the combined Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines network, we’ll serve 44 nonstop destinations from San Diego – the most nonstops of any airline serving the airport – along with more than 90 peak-day departures. This includes flights to the East Coast, the Northwest, throughout California, Mexico, Florida and to all four major islands in Hawaiʻi.
“We’re proud to already serve San Diego and the surrounding region with the most nonstop destinations from San Diego. These exciting new additions to our network further expand our ability to take San Diegans directly to where they want to go, better than any other airline, with our premium onboard service and global loyalty program.”
New nonstop routes
|City Pair
|Start Date
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|Phoenix – San Diego
|Aug. 20
|3x Daily
|737
|Chicago O’Hare – San Diego
|Oct. 4
|3x Daily
|737
|Denver – San Diego
|Oct. 4
|3x Daily
|737 & E175
Increased flight frequencies
|City Pair
|Effective
|New Frequency
|Current Frequency
|Las Vegas – San Diego
|Oct. 26
|6x Daily
|4x Daily
|Sacramento – San Diego
|Oct. 26
|6x Daily
|4x Daily
|Salt Lake City – San Diego
|Oct. 26
|3x Daily
|1x Daily
|San Jose, CA – San Diego
|Oct. 26
|6x Daily
|4x Daily
“We are very pleased that Alaska Airlines is continuing to grow its service from San Diego. The timing is perfect for adding new routes and increasing frequency to existing flights. We look forward to welcoming both leisure and business visitors to our year-round sunny climate while providing more flights from SAN to destinations across the country.”
Alaska’s combination with Hawaiian is enabling an expanded network with optimal connections on more than 1,650 daily flights this summer. Together with our oneworld member airlines and additional global partners, we offer one-stop service from San Diego to more than 330 destinations.
As part of Alaska’s continuing commitment to Southern California, we began daily nonstop service between San Diego and Washington Reagan National in March 2025. We’re the only airline offering this nonstop flight. San Diego had been the largest U.S. airport without service to Washington Reagan National.
For a limited time, California and Hawaiʻi residents who join our Mileage Plan loyalty program will receive $50 off their next flight when they enroll here. Those living in other states can take advantage of this offer for $25 off their next flight. New members will need to book their travel within 28 days of enrollment and take their flight within 90 days.
Alaska’s elevated travel experience offers a blend of comfort and caring service for a seamless journey, including no change fees, the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class, and our generous Mileage Plan program with the fastest path to elite status.
For inflight entertainment, our guests can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows streamed to their devices. Our mainline flights are enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase, the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections and power outlets at every seat to charge devices.
Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with Mileage Plan to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe. Elite status on Alaska automatically matches tier status in oneworld right away and all the benefits that come with it.
*Out of any U.S. legacy airline, excluding lie-flat seats
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and across the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”
