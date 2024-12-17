Alaska Airlines selected to connect San Diego and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with nonstop service 

Daily year round service will seamlessly connect our guests between the nation’s capital and one of our key West Coast hubs



Alaska Airlines is proud to announce new nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), becoming the only airline to offer this direct route and enhance connectivity to the nation’s capital. Tickets will soon be available for purchase on www.alaskaair.com.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved our application as part of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2024 to operate roundtrip service between San Diego and DCA. For nearly 40 years, we’ve proudly served San Diego with the exceptional and caring service that we’re known for. We’ve connected our guests to DCA since 2001 and today offer nonstop service from Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.