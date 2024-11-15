Seattle’s Ridwell Partners with Alaska Airlines to Reduce Waste on Flights  

For nearly 20 years as a flight attendant, Zoie B. has seen firsthand how the airline industry has evolved to embrace more sustainable practices. As a member of our Green Team business resource group, she was excited to take part in Alaska Airlines’ first feasibility test in partnership with Ridwell, aimed at reducing inflight waste headed to landfills.

Renowned for their innovative recycling services in the Pacific Northwest, Ridwell responsibly recycles multi-layer plastic items, and their partners turn them into cool new products like building materials and leach-free stormwater drainage material.