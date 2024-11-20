Alaska Airlines Launches New Service From West Coast Cities to Top Winter Destinations Starting Today
Alaska Airlines now offers nonstop flights from Los Angeles to La Paz, Mexico — and other convenient travel options for both sunny escapes and snowy getaways.
As the only West Coast-based airline, our expanded winter schedule is part of our ongoing commitment to expand service in the region and deliver a seamless and remarkable travel experience for our guests.
Alaska Airlines is ready to connect guests from key West Coast cities to vibrant destinations across North and Latin America this winter with ten exciting nonstop routes.
Starting today, guests can travel between Los Angeles and La Paz, Mexico, solidifying our position as the #1 U.S.-based carrier with the most flights from the West Coast to the most destinations in Mexico.
Guests can now travel between Los Angeles and La Paz, Mexico
In December, we’ll debut additional nonstop routes between:
Fresno and Guadalajara
Boise to Bozeman and Orange County
Los Angeles to Kelowna, B.C.
San Diego to Reno
Vail (Eagle County) from San Diego and Seattle
Liberia from Seattle and San Francisco
These added destinations will make it easier than ever for our guests to reach some of the most popular winter getaways – whether for sunny escapes or snowy mountain adventures.
We’re excited to provide our guests with easier access to these sought-after destinations where they can experience winter on their own terms.”
Flight Schedules
For the 2024-2025 ski season, we’ve partnered with snowy destinations around the country to take your getaway to new heights.
Alaska Alpine Getaways unlocks extra benefits for Mileage Plan members with a valid boarding pass, just for flying Alaska. On our new routes, Boise visitors can explore Bogus Basin for rental shop discounts. Kelowna, B.C. passengers can enjoy on-mountain benefits with Sun Peaks Resort, such as extra savings on hotel stays (terms and conditions apply; see resort pages for offer details). Wherever your next world-class mountain adventure takes you, our network and global partnerships are your gateway to the finest resorts around the globe.
