Alaska Airlines takes center stage as the official airline of Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals

Get ready for a first class festival experience and an unforgettable journey to the desert skies next spring! Alaska Airlines is excited to be named the official airline of Coachella and Stagecoach with its first-ever partnership.

Alaska Airlines is your ticket to good vibes with the most flights to Palm Springs*, one of the closest airports to Indio, California—home to both music festivals. Coachella returns on April 11-13 and 18-20 followed by the ultimate country music party at Stagecoach on April 25-27—explore the recently announced lineups now!