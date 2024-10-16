Alaska Airlines supercharges Mileage Plan for 2025 with enhanced benefits and choices including new ways to earn elite status faster than ever 

As our members earn elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) in 2025, they can choose from a selection of perks when they hit various EQM milestones between elite status levels. With milestones starting at just 10,000 EQMs, these perks are accessible to a broader range of Mileage Plan members – not just those who have elite status.

At each milestone, members choose the reward that means the most to them – perks that include bonus miles, lounge access, trying an elevated status for a trip, rollover EQMs, and access to exclusive events and unique experiences. Additional milestones happen at 30,000; 55,000; 85,000; 150,000; 200,000 and 250,000 elite-qualifying miles on the journey to MVP (20,000 EQMs); MVP Gold (40,000 EQMs); MVP Gold 75K and MVP Gold 100K status levels.