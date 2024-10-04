Alaska Airlines employees help uplift communities during inspiring Week of CARE
Share
Summary
With over 30 company-sponsored volunteer events, we logged 1,200 hours of service, making a real difference during our annual Week of Care, a week where our team comes together with communities we serve.
From preparing 3,700 meals in Seattle, to packing 15,500 meals in Phoenix, to sorting 7,000 pounds of food for those in need, our efforts truly took flight to help ensure vital resources reached those who need them most.
Last month, more than 500 remarkable Alaska Airlines employees came together to uplift communities across the country during our annual Week of CARE. With over 30 company-sponsored volunteer events, we logged 1,200 hours of service, making a real difference. From preparing 3,700 meals in Seattle, to packing 15,500 meals in Phoenix, to sorting 7,000 pounds of food for those in need, our efforts truly took flight to help ensure vital resources reached those who need them most.
By the numbers:
30+ company-sponsored volunteer events
15 communities supported
1,200 hours logged
3,700 meals prepared at Lifelong in Seattle
72 boxes packed and 15,522 meals prepared at Feed My Starving Children in Phoenix
7,000 pounds of perishable items sorted at Food Lifeline to be distributed to those suffering from food insecurity.
200 welcome kits created and 150 pounds of food and drinks donated and stocked for the Fisher House in Alaska
100 weekend Meal bags packed with handwritten cards of encouragement for youth at Ada County Boys and Girls Club.
1,200 activity kits and 1,000 well wish cards created for meal trays to support children/families at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco
650 toiletry kits made for USO deployed troops
300 Make-A-Wish (MAW) Folders made for wish families, 100 postcards created to support MAW volunteers, 20 MAW posters created to welcome families at airports and 250 Brave Bracelets made for MAW volunteers in Seattle
Caring for Hawaiʻi
More than 50 volunteers from Alaska Airlines and UniFi business partners came together to support various community-focused projects across Hawaiʻi including:
Restoring the island’s native ecosystem as part of the Mālama ʻĀina initiative at Waikōloa Dry Forest Preserve
Sorting and packing essential food supplies at the Kauaʻi Independent Foodbank to address food insecurity
Rebuilding stone walls, clearing invasive plants and enhancing the ecosystem at the historic Loko Iʻa Pāʻaiau fishpond in Oʻahu to promote the return of native species
Cleaning the beach at Kaʻehu Bay, working to preserve its natural beauty and protect wildlife from harmful debris.
Each of these events not only strengthened community bonds but also highlighted the shared commitment to environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and supporting the well-being of local residents across the Hawaiian Islands.
Supporting Heroes & Giving Back to Military Families
Alessandra F., Manager of Community Relations and Engagement, searched for meaningful ways to support local military families in the state of Alaska, where over 50,000 active-duty service members and their dependents reside, and where 1 in 10 Alaskans is a veteran. Her search led her to Fisher House Alaska, a long-standing Care Miles partner with Alaska Airlines.
Fisher House provides military families with a “home away from home” at no cost, allowing them to focus on medical care and recovery while finding comfort and community. Alaska Mileage Plan members can support this cause by donating miles here.
More than 30 Alaska Airlines employees spent the day at Fisher House, baking fresh brownies and cookies, organizing closets and pantries, and preparing thoughtful care packages for the families staying there. The day wrapped up with a hearty fall dinner cooked by our team, serving more than 50 guests and creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere for these deserving families.
“Meeting the families and hearing their stories made an impact on our team”, Frichtl said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better partner for our Week of CARE in Anchorage.”
0 Comments