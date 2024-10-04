Alaska Airlines employees help uplift communities during inspiring Week of CARE

Last month, more than 500 remarkable Alaska Airlines employees came together to uplift communities across the country during our annual Week of CARE. With over 30 company-sponsored volunteer events, we logged 1,200 hours of service, making a real difference. From preparing 3,700 meals in Seattle, to packing 15,500 meals in Phoenix, to sorting 7,000 pounds of food for those in need, our efforts truly took flight to help ensure vital resources reached those who need them most.