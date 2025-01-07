Alaska Airlines announces new flights to Anchorage from Detroit and Sacramento  

We’ll offer the most nonstop destinations ever this summer from Alaska’s largest city along with daily Portland-Fairbanks service; other new nonstops begin this week across our network

For the first time this summer, Alaska Airlines is connecting Anchorage to both Detroit and Sacramento with seasonal nonstop flights, as well as resuming nonstop service between Fairbanks and Portland. Weekly, roundtrip flights to and from Detroit and Sacramento begin on June 14, 2025 – which adds up to 15 nonstop destinations between Anchorage and the Lower 48 and Hawaii, the most we’ve ever served in the summer. We’ll start flying the Fairbanks-Portland route on May 15, 2025. Tickets can be purchased now at alaskaair.com.