Alaska Airlines announces new flights to Anchorage from Detroit and Sacramento
Share
Summary
Alaska Airlines will offer the most nonstop destinations ever from Anchorage this summer, with 15 nonstop routes to the Lower 48 and Hawaii.
New seasonal nonstop flights: Anchorage to Detroit: Weekly, roundtrip flights begin June 14, 2025. Anchorage to Sacramento: Weekly, roundtrip flights begin June 14, 2025.
Resumed daily service: Fairbanks to Portland: Daily nonstop flights start May 15, 2025.
We’ll offer the most nonstop destinations ever this summer from Alaska’s largest city along with daily Portland-Fairbanks service; other new nonstops begin this week across our network
For the first time this summer, Alaska Airlines is connecting Anchorage to both Detroit and Sacramento with seasonal nonstop flights, as well as resuming nonstop service between Fairbanks and Portland. Weekly, roundtrip flights to and from Detroit and Sacramento begin on June 14, 2025 – which adds up to 15 nonstop destinations between Anchorage and the Lower 48 and Hawaii, the most we’ve ever served in the summer. We’ll start flying the Fairbanks-Portland route on May 15, 2025. Tickets can be purchased now at alaskaair.com.
Our new routes provide guests with more options than ever to vacation this summer in the great state of Alaska. The nonstop flights from Detroit and Sacramento will put travelers right in the heart of Alaska by skipping a layover, and Portlanders can enjoy nonstop service to Fairbanks.”
“Summer is a tremendous time to visit The Great Land of Alaska with our long, warm days, tremendous culture and adventure, and amazing wild Alaska seafood. There’s so much to do around Anchorage, and the city is a perfect jumping-off point to venture out to communities across the state, as well as hopping on a cruise. For Alaskans, we now have even more nonstop destinations to visit family and friends this summer.”
New nonstop routes
Here are the 15 nonstop destinations we’ll fly between Anchorage and the Lower 48 and Hawaii this summer:
Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, New York JFK, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.
We’re also launching a variety of new seasonal routes this week across our network with nonstops from Sacramento to the warm, sun-filled destinations of Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico; Orlando and Tucson. We also now fly nonstop for the winter season between Boise and Orlando – home to major theme parks – in addition to our new service linking New York JFK and Puerto Vallarta.
Start of new service this month
Alaska’s elevated travel experience offers a blend of comfort and caring service for a seamless journey, including no change fees, the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class, and the most generous Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status. For inflight entertainment, our guests can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows streamed to their devices. Our mainline flights are enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase, the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections and power outlets at every seat to charge devices.
*Out of any U.S. legacy airline excluding lie-flat seats
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”
0 Comments