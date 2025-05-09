When your hero is Mom: Mother and son pilots fly together in a milestone moment for Alaska Airlines 

Jeff Miles grew up watching his mom leave for work in her Alaska Airlines pilot’s uniform, never thinking much of it. After all, he thought, doesn’t everyone’s mom fly airplanes for a living? But as Jeff got older, he began to understand how extraordinary his mom’s job was and aspired to one day follow in her footsteps.

That dream came true last week when Jeff, a newly hired first officer for Alaska Airlines, joined his mom, Captain Michelle Miles, in the flight deck of a Boeing 737 to fly from Seattle to Kahului, Maui.

As Jeff prepared for the flight, he could hardly contain his excitement. “I’ve waited 27 years for this moment,” he said while taking his seat beside his mom. Together, Jeff and Michelle made history as Alaska Airlines’ first-ever mother-son pilot team in its 90-plus years.