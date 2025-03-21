Alaska Airlines inaugurates nonstop service between San Diego and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

As the carrier with the most nonstop destinations from San Diego, Alaska offers 40 nonstop destinations and more than 70 peak-day departures. Alaska’s combination with Hawaiian Airlines is enabling an expanded network with optimal connections on 1,400 daily flights. Together with our Global Partners, we offer one-stop service from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to more than 330 destinations.

Whether you’re flying nonstop or catching a connecting flight at SAN, www.alaskaair.com has options for what works best for you: you can book flights on 22 partner airlines or redeem Mileage Plan miles, all on our site.