Alaska Airlines inaugurates nonstop service between San Diego and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Share
Summary
This week, Alaska Airlines began service between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and San Diego International Airport.
This exciting new route strengthens our network while connecting people with the nation’s capital, including the largest military community in the United States.
Prior to the launch of our route, SAN was the largest U.S. airport without service to DCA.
This week, we launched our long-awaited route from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C.! These flights will provide more choice to guests and communities across our network, whether they are members of the United States military, tourists chasing cherry blossoms, or residents of Hawaii connecting to the East Coast.
A key west coast hub
As the carrier with the most nonstop destinations from San Diego, Alaska offers 40 nonstop destinations and more than 70 peak-day departures. Alaska’s combination with Hawaiian Airlines is enabling an expanded network with optimal connections on 1,400 daily flights. Together with our Global Partners, we offer one-stop service from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to more than 330 destinations.
Whether you’re flying nonstop or catching a connecting flight at SAN, www.alaskaair.com has options for what works best for you: you can book flights on 22 partner airlines or redeem Mileage Plan miles, all on our site.
“This coveted route strengthens the direct connection to the nation’s capital and helps support our regional economy with an estimated $11 million in annual visitor impact.”
Thank you to our local, state, and federal partners, and to Mayor Gloria for their support.