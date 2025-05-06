Fall in love with Seoul: Why autumn is the best time to go (and how to fly there for $999)
Gyeongbokgung palace with Maple leaves, Seoul, South Korea.
Seoul is a city worth savoring, from its fresh and fermented flavors and aromatic street food to sprawling cultural landmarks nestled in pockets of a bustling metropolis. Springtime blooms with cherry blossoms, fall glows in crisp golden leaves, and year-round, the city teems with an energy that has made South Korea a growing global curiosity.
Getting to South Korea from the West Coast has never been easier. Our new nonstop service between Seattle and Seoul, operated with Hawaiian Airlines’ award-winning service and hospitality, takes flight Sept. 12, just in time for Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving), one of the nation’s most important and festive holidays. Starting May 6 through May 13, you can book $999 roundtrip fares to Seoul from our Seattle hub. Start planning your South Korea getaway today at www.hawaiianairlines.com/deals-and-offers/seattle-seoul. Terms and conditions apply.
Trip booked — check! Now, the cultural adventure of a lifetime begins.
Start planning your trip with expert advice from Soojin Yu, a Seoul resident and Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines’ Regional Director of Asia.
Seoul is setting the stage as a cultural icon
Seoul is becoming a hub for trendsetters with globally recognized fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands holding pop-ups citywide. Yu says you’ll find most of them in neighborhoods like Seongsu, Hongdae and at The Hyundai Seoul (Yeouido), with events lasting from just a few days to several months.
“Plus, as K-pop idols continue to rise in global popularity, many are launching their own pop-up stores to celebrate new albums, birthdays, debuts and more. We’re seeing these events increasingly attract international fans who come for limited-edition merchandise, immersive games and interactive experiences,” she said.
Fall is one of the best times to visit Seoul
Our nonstop Seattle service comes at the perfect time; fall is the ideal season to explore Seoul. Yu recommends going to the Seoul International Fireworks Festival, which is set for late September 2025. The event attracts over a million visitors to the banks of the famous Han River and sets off stunning aerial displays over the city.
If serene is more your scene, she says to stop at the Seoul Outdoor Library (Sept. 5 – Nov. 2, 2025). The activation is an inviting space for book lovers who want to slow down, be present and explore multilingual titles, including English translations, amid Seoul Plaza’s crisp autumn ambiance.
“And you have to spend time at Seoul’s royal palaces, where nature and history come together at any time of the year,” Yu said. “Deoksugung Palace is this charming retreat with a stone-wall road that is especially picturesque and beautiful in the changing leaves.”
Yu also says the Rear Garden of Changdeokgung Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is stunning and bursts into the most vibrant shades of red and gold during September and October.
Whether traveling as a family, solo, or with others, Yu believes there’s something for everyone. “Weekend concerts, movie screenings, and pop-up events are common in Seoul and held throughout the city.”
Foodies, you won’t be disappointed
Love food but not sure where to begin? Yu says start with Korea’s most famous dishes – Korean BBQ, chicken & beer, and bibimbap. “In addition, I love street foods like tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), soondae (Korean sausage), hotteok (a stuffed pancake), etc. Bungeobbang (a fish-shaped pastry) and gyeranbbang (egg bread) are especially popular in winter, as well as naengmyeon (cold noodles), samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup) and kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew),” she shared.
For a more casual, local experience, she recommends places like Gwangjang Market and Myeongdong Street, where you can sample a variety of street foods in a lively atmosphere.
No matter when you visit, Yu says these are essential Seoul experiences:
- Take a ride in the Namsan Cable Car for sweeping views of Seoul.
- Enjoy a walk through Bukchon Hanok Village to experience Korean architecture and culture.
- Spend some time at the Gyeongbokgung Palace, the largest and most beautiful of all five palaces, and where many Joseon kings were crowned.
- Visit Korea House, a high-end cultural complex offering Hanjeongsik, a full-course Korean-style meal, as well as traditional refreshments and performance arts. Travelers can also enjoy the elegant beauty of a hanok, a traditional Korean house.
- Go to Bongeunsa Temple, which has a history of over 1,200 years and was the largest temple in Seoul during the Chosun Dynasty. It offers temple-stay programs, allowing visitors to experience Buddhist traditions and purify their mind and body.
- Check out Insa-dong, a charming neighborhood in the heart of Seoul, where travelers can find traditional Korean goods and discover art galleries, restaurants, teahouses, and cafés.
- Explore the trails of Inwangsan Mountain and Bukhansan National Park.
- Stroll along the Cheonggyecheon Stream, a beautiful waterway that flows through downtown Seoul and passes many tourist attractions.
Before you jet off to Seoul, here’s what else she says you should know:
Tipping is not customary in South Korea.
Elders like to start conversations with travelers, asking questions like “Where are you from? Why are you visiting Seoul?”
If you’re using an Airbnb or visiting a restaurant or café that’s inside a house, remove your shoes. It is a sign of respect in South Korea to take off your shoes before entering a home.
Use Subway Korea and Kakao Taxi apps to get around the city. Uber is also available.
Exploring by foot or Ddareungi bike-sharing is the best way to slow down and experience the city, but if you’re using cellular maps to navigate, bring a phone charger in case your battery needs to be recharged.
