3 Takeaways from our Electronic Bag Tag Launch

Two years since becoming the first U.S. airline to introduce an Electronic Bag Tag program, we’re excited to unveil an enhanced version of the technology. After listening to feedback from our guests, we’ve improved the overall user experience to make your travel experience even more seamless.

Creating a premium guest experience is important to us, and we are continually working to streamline your airport experience by helping you get to security in five minutes or less. This goal prompted our use of computer vision to transform the bag drop process at some of our busiest airports and to create our electronic bag tags that let you tag your luggage from the comfort of your home.