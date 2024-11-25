3 Takeaways from our Electronic Bag Tag Launch
Summary
An updated version of our electronic bag tag is now available for purchase. These bag tags enable our guests to tag their bags from the comfort of their home and help cut down the time they spend in line at the airport.
Following 18 months of feedback from our internal testers and Mileage Plan elites, we have made our electronic bag tags easier to use and added new features, including updates to the app experience, a new strap, and dedicated support.
Two years since becoming the first U.S. airline to introduce an Electronic Bag Tag program, we’re excited to unveil an enhanced version of the technology. After listening to feedback from our guests, we’ve improved the overall user experience to make your travel experience even more seamless.
Creating a premium guest experience is important to us, and we are continually working to streamline your airport experience by helping you get to security in five minutes or less. This goal prompted our use of computer vision to transform the bag drop process at some of our busiest airports and to create our electronic bag tags that let you tag your luggage from the comfort of your home.
Unlike most Bluetooth devices, our electronic bag tags don’t contain a battery and don’t need to be charged separately; they are powered and activated through the NFC signal on your phone.
The tags can be used on Alaska Airlines flights, including those operated by Horizon and SkyWest in the United States, Canada, and Belize. We plan to expand the list of eligible countries in the coming months. They can also be used on several other airlines, including our partners Icelandair and Qatar Airways. Visit bagtag.com for more details.
A host of improvements
While we were excited to see users’ immediate enthusiasm for using their tags, the last 18 months have been a period of feedback and learning. We have been working closely with our internal testers and Mileage Plan elites to make the tags easier to use and improve their functionality.
Here are three of the biggest changes:
A new and improved strap
Our original key-based strap was difficult to unlock and too rigid to easily maneuver. We replaced the strap with a more flexible, buckle-type model that makes it easier to remove while ensuring the tag stays securely attached to the bag during travel. If you already have one of our original straps, you can reach out to us at alaskaair.BagTag.com for a complimentary replacement.
Easier activation and dedicated support
We worked to streamline the process of activating the hardware through our Alaska Airlines app. Guests now have better on-screen instructions to help navigate the process, and we launched a dedicated support desk to assist guests in tackling issues with their tags. If you want to talk to someone about a problem with your electronic bag tag, please visit alaskaair.bagtag.com/support.
A new neutral setting
Our users wanted to keep their electronic bag tags attached to their bags at all times, even when traveling on an ineligible flight. To make this more convenient, we added a new blank setting so that guests can easily clear the screen after a trip has concluded.
