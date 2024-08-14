Alaska Airlines celebrates the opening of Portland’s spectacular new terminal

We’ve invested in new technology in Portland to improve our guests’ travel experience; we’ve been the largest carrier at PDX for more than 20 years, now with 110 peak daily flights

Alaska Airlines is excited to partner with Portland International Airport for the grand opening today of its beautifully renovated, world-class terminal that has been years in the making. In conjunction with the terminal opening, Portland is our first location where we’re using our new proprietary and innovative technology and processes to transform the airport experience and move our guests more seamlessly through the lobby and into security in five minutes or less.

“As our second largest hub, Portland is an essential part of Alaska’s future. Our deep collaboration and joint investment with the Port of Portland on this new world-class terminal highlights our focus on improving how our guests travel.” – Shane Jones, senior vice president of fleet, revenue products and real estate at Alaska Airlines.

“With nearly 90% of our passengers now checking in before they arrive at the airport, we’ve launched our lobby of the future experience in Portland which simplifies dropping off bags and gets guests quickly through the lobby so they can enjoy everything the new terminal has to offer,” said Charu Jain, senior vice president of innovation and merchandising at Alaska Airlines.

We’re highlighting advancements in technology that allow autonomy for our guests—giving them the option to travel the way they want to. It starts with dropping off checked bags. Our custom Apple iPad-powered bag tag stations print tags with just the scan of a mobile boarding pass. We’ve partnered with Embross, a leader in self-service technologies, to make it easy for our guests to use Automated Bag Drop stations that scan and accept their checked baggage. This includes securely matching travelers to their government-issued IDs without standing in line for an agent.

The PDX bag drop experience leverages some of the latest innovations in computer vision to deliver the convenience and efficiency of automated bag processing while also ensuring user safety and security compliance to TSA ID-check requirements,” said Myles Tzelepis, chief technology officer at Embross.

Caring for our guests is always a priority. Our dedicated customer service agents, known for going above and beyond, will continue to be on hand in our lobby to troubleshoot potential issues and help those who may need assistance getting their bags checked in.

Download photos from our press kit here.

We’ve been the largest carrier in Portland for more than 20 years—and we keep growing. Alaska and Horizon Air flights have increased by 17% from 2023 to 2024. That translates to 110 peak daily flights to 55 nonstop destinations from PDX, with 29 of those locations served exclusively by Alaska, providing a crucial transportation link to smaller cities and communities. We recently started new nonstop service to Miami and Nashville from PDX, and in the coming months, we’re adding nonstop flights to Atlanta and New Orleans.

The new PDX was designed to double down on everything travelers love about our airport,” said Dan Pippenger, chief aviation officer at the Port of Portland. “Our partners at Alaska Airlines understood that vision from the beginning and helped us build a new main terminal that both improves the travel experience and celebrates our region.”

There are more good things on the horizon at PDX for our guests. Our all-new Lounge in Portland will bring guest favorites to more than 12,000 square feet of space, all with a modern Pacific Northwest vibe. The new Lounge is scheduled to open in 2026, and it will include a barista station, a cozy fireplace setting and great views of the new terminal.