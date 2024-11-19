Fly Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines from the Pacific Northwest via Honolulu

If you’re ready to experience a bucket-list vacation to Australia or New Zealand, now is the perfect time to book a flight to the warmth, beauty and excitement of a Southern Hemisphere adventure. Maybe even make some new Aussie and Kiwi friends along the way.

From now through Nov. 21, 2024, you can take advantage of special fares starting at $390 one-way from Seattle or Portland via Honolulu for travel to Auckland, New Zealand through April 30, 2025, and for travel to Sydney, Australia between Feb. 1 through Sept. 30, 2025, when you book at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Flights are subject to availability and fare restrictions apply. Visit here for more information on terms and conditions.

For our guests in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer the most direct route from Seattle and Portland to Sydney and Auckland with a layover in Honolulu.