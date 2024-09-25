New heights, new features: Discover Alaska’s enhanced Flight Pass subscription service
Share
Summary
We’re introducing enhanced features to simplify booking through Flight Pass.
With Flight Pass, subscribers can lock in lower-than-average fares to select cities from California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah for a year. Most flights cost just $0.01, plus taxes and fees.
Plus, choose to protect your trip through Allianz, select seats, earn miles and and enjoy free upgrades upon availability to First Class and Premium Class for elites.
Whether flying home from college, traveling for business or heading to Utah’s world-class ski resorts, Alaska Airlines Flight Pass subscribers enjoy the unmatched convenience and affordability the service offers.
In 2021, we became the first U.S. airline to introduce a groundbreaking subscription service that allows guests to earn miles and book flights in advance with no blackout dates. Today we’re thrilled to announce we’ve made Flight Pass even better.
Over the last two and a half years, we’ve asked subscribers to give us feedback on how to improve their guest experience. On Sept. 25, we’re rolling out enhanced features to streamline the booking process through Flight Pass – making the overall user experience seamless and easy!
Subscribers can continue to lock in lower-than-average main cabin fares for an entire year, with most Flight Pass flights priced at just $0.01, plus applicable government taxes and airport fees. With Flight Pass, booking nonstop flights to select cities within California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah is easier than ever, offering peace of mind that you’ll be getting the best value for your money with no change fees and blackout dates while credits are valid.
“Our subscribers value the flexibility and affordability of Flight Pass, and these new enhancements will make their travel experience even more seamless. We’re proud to offer a unique service that enables guests to visit loved ones or their favorite destinations, all while securing a consistent monthly price on an airline that offers the most nonstop flights on the West Coast.”
For a limited time, new subscribers can enjoy a free one-year subscription to Alaska Access, typically priced at $60 annually. Alaska Access offers additional perks, including a monthly Wi-Fi voucher, early access to some of our biggest fare sales of the year and a personalized fare page to help you book the best seat for the best price. New subscribers use code YEAROFACCESS at sign-up!
Don’t forget you earn full miles for every Flight Pass trip, no matter the price. So don’t forget to sign-up or link your Mileage Plan number to your Flight Pass account and enjoy the most generous loyalty program with the fastest path to elite status. Our elites enjoy a range of benefits to elevate their travel experience including, priority boarding, complimentary upgrades to First Class and Premium Class when available, waived fees for checked baggage and much more!
Flight Pass enhancements include:
Easy access:
Subscribers can now easily find the Flight Pass booking page on alaskaair.com.
Seamless booking:
Now you can book, cancel and manage your flights directly on alaskaair.com without needing to contact a reservation agent. Credits will now be conveniently deposited into your Alaska Airlines account. Plus, choose your seat,earn miles and enjoy free upgrades upon availability to First Class and Premium Class for elites.
Simplicity:
We’ve streamlined our offerings by phasing out Flight Pass Pro plans (used by only 2% of subscribers) and focusing on our most popular plans. Now, subscribers can choose from two monthly Flight Pass plans:
- Flight Pass: $69 per month, includes six roundtrip flights per year
- Flight Pass Plus: $129 per month, includes 12 roundtrip flights per year
Perks that are here to stay:
Always pay lower-than-average main cabin fares. Subscribers are still required to pay applicable government taxes and airport fees on each flight (as low as $15.11 per flight), in addition to the monthly subscription fee and nominal fare.
Book flights up to two weeks advance with no change fees or blackout dates
Access flights between 17 destinations in California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.
Flexibility to change flights when your plans change.
Earn at least 500 miles for every completed flight and take advantage of Alaska’s most generous Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status.
Free upgrades to First Class and Premium Class for Mileage Plan elite members.
We recognize that change isn’t always easy. That’s why we’re offering current Flight Pass subscribers the option to switch to one of the above two plans at their current price for one year. Alternatively, current subscribers can choose to cancel their subscription immediately, free of charge. If a subscription is canceled, any eligible unused Flight Pass credits will still be honored until their expiration. Terms and conditions apply. Current subscribers will soon get an email for more information on the upcoming changes to their accounts and how to take action, if needed.
0 Comments