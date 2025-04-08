Fly on Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines to Sydney or Auckland this year and we’ll award you with MVP elite status through 2026

A vacation to Australia or New Zealand on its own is a tremendous Down Under adventure. How about we put a cherry on top?

When you complete a roundtrip flight with Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines between the continental U.S. (excluding Hawai’i) and Sydney, Australia, or Auckland, New Zealand, by Dec. 31, 2025, you’ll receive Mileage Plan MVP elite status until the end of 2026. Purchase your tickets now at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Make sure to use your Mileage Plan number when booking. There are also a few additional details to be aware of.

For our guests and Mileage Plan members in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Hawaiian offer the most direct routes from Seattle and Portland to Sydney and Auckland with a connection in Honolulu. Our route between Seattle and Sydney adds only four nautical miles to the journey – flying the same path as a nonstop flight.