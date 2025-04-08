Fly on Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines to Sydney or Auckland this year and we’ll award you with MVP elite status through 2026
Summary
When you complete a roundtrip flight with Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines between the continental U.S. (excluding Hawai’i) and Sydney, Australia, or Auckland, New Zealand, by Dec. 31, 2025, you’ll receive Mileage Plan MVP elite status until the end of 2026.
This offer is valid for travel throughout 2025, with status to be awarded soon after a Mileage Plan member completes their flight.
MVP status offers flyers bonus miles on all flights, including those with our partners, as well as priority check-in and boarding, free checked bags, complimentary preferred seating, upgrades when available and more.
A vacation to Australia or New Zealand on its own is a tremendous Down Under adventure. How about we put a cherry on top?
When you complete a roundtrip flight with Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines between the continental U.S. (excluding Hawai’i) and Sydney, Australia, or Auckland, New Zealand, by Dec. 31, 2025, you’ll receive Mileage Plan MVP elite status until the end of 2026. Purchase your tickets now at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Make sure to use your Mileage Plan number when booking. There are also a few additional details to be aware of.
For our guests and Mileage Plan members in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Hawaiian offer the most direct routes from Seattle and Portland to Sydney and Auckland with a connection in Honolulu. Our route between Seattle and Sydney adds only four nautical miles to the journey – flying the same path as a nonstop flight.
“With the combined network of Alaska and Hawaiian, it’s more convenient than ever for our guests to book a flight to Australia and New Zealand for the trip of a lifetime – and reward themselves with the benefits of MVP elite status for future flying benefits.”
And don't forget: Elite status with Alaska automatically gives you corresponding elite status within the oneworld Alliance, along with a variety of benefits.
And don’t forget: Elite status with Alaska automatically gives you corresponding elite status within the oneworld Alliance, along with a variety of benefits.
Flights from Seattle, Portland, San Diego and other cities throughout the continental U.S. to Honolulu can be on Alaska or Hawaiian with continuing service to Sydney and Auckland from Honolulu on Hawaiian’s long-haul, widebody aircraft.
Hawaiian flies to Sydney five times a week year-round and offers three flights a week to Auckland through April 30, with seasonal service to Auckland resuming Nov. 16.
Hawaiian offers complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi on board A330 flights to Sydney and Auckland as well as complimentary island-inspired meal service in all cabins. The A330 features 18 Business Class lie-flat leather seats, 68 popular Extra Comfort seats and 192 main cabin seats.
