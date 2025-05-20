Jet-set to Japan: Crew-approved Tokyo travel tips

Pack for the season and temperature variations

Research weather conditions so you can layer accordingly. “The seasonal shifts in Japan can feel extreme, from frigid winters and humid summers (early summer is also monsoon season) to Sakura spring and colorful autumn,” Reyn said. “Nearly every convenience store also carries cooling and warming accessories.”

Plan to walk a lot

The best way to experience Tokyo is on foot. But regardless of your mode of transportation, Yuria explained, you’ll be walking a lot. “Bring comfortable shoes and purchase an eSIM for your phone in case you need to use it. If you plan to use the buses or subways in Tokyo, buy a Suica card.”

If you’re an iPhone user, you can add the Suica card to your digital wallet. You can also purchase it in person at most major stations (but Yuria noted you’ll need cash on hand to reload it).