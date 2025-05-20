Jet-set to Japan: Crew-approved Tokyo travel tips
May 14, 2025; Tokyo, Japan; Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants and Alaska Airlines tour Tokyo on their day off. Credit: Joe Nicholson-Alaska Airlines
Our new Seattle-Narita service gives more Pacific Northwest travelers and beyond the opportunity to experience the award-winning hospitality that Hawaiian Airlines is known for.
Planning a trip to Japan? Our experienced flight crew shares expert travel tips for Tokyo visitors—whether it’s your first time or you’re making a return journey to the Land of the Rising Sun.
In case you missed it — daily service between Seattle and Tokyo (Narita) has officially taken off! Last week’s inaugural flight, operated by Hawaiian Airlines, marks the start of a new chapter as our combined company transforms Seattle into the West Coast’s premier global gateway.
Hawaiian Airlines has provided nonstop service and authentic Hawaiian hospitality to Japan since 2010. Over the years, these flights have deepened the personal, historical and cultural connections that bridge Hawaiʻi and Japan. Now, we’re excited to share our love for the Land of the Rising Sun and bring those strong bonds to the Pacific Northwest.
Thinking about visiting Tokyo for the first (or second, third, fourth…) time, but need a little inspiration? We followed our favorite travel advice and asked the experts — our flight attendants — for their top tips.
Meet your Japan guides: two long-time Hawaiian Airlines crew members with deep ties to — and a genuine love for — this incredible destination.
Meet Reyn, a flight attendant since 2017.
“While growing up in Hawaiʻi, I studied Japanese in school. I later joined the JET Program to teach English in the Japanese countryside. Two years there deepened my understanding of the language and culture. On my Hawaiian Airlines flight back home, a flight attendant overheard me speaking Japanese and suggested I apply. That advice changed my life.”
Meet Yuria, a flight attendant since 2016.
“I was born and raised in Japan (Nagano Prefecture) and moved to Hawaiʻi in 2016 after receiving an interview opportunity to become a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant. I’ve always dreamt of exploring the world since I was little and becoming a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant made that dream come true.”
Getting ready
Pack for the season and temperature variations
Research weather conditions so you can layer accordingly. “The seasonal shifts in Japan can feel extreme, from frigid winters and humid summers (early summer is also monsoon season) to Sakura spring and colorful autumn,” Reyn said. “Nearly every convenience store also carries cooling and warming accessories.”
Plan to walk a lot
The best way to experience Tokyo is on foot. But regardless of your mode of transportation, Yuria explained, you’ll be walking a lot. “Bring comfortable shoes and purchase an eSIM for your phone in case you need to use it. If you plan to use the buses or subways in Tokyo, buy a Suica card.”
If you’re an iPhone user, you can add the Suica card to your digital wallet. You can also purchase it in person at most major stations (but Yuria noted you’ll need cash on hand to reload it).
Don’t worry if you forget something
If you forget anything, Reyn assures you’ll be fine — Tokyo shopping has you covered, and anything you need is never too far away.
If shopping is on your to-do list, Yuria recommends bringing or buying a reusable tote bag to avoid paying individual bag fees. Carrying cash is also wise. “Most places take credit cards, but there are still some places that don’t — especially if you are planning to check out street or festival vendors,” she explained.
When you’re there
Think beyond Tokyo
Japan really is your oyster — opportunities to explore Tokyo and beyond are as accessible as they are endless. Reyn believes it’s worthwhile to look at Japan through a wider lens when planning your trip if you have time.
“If you are planning to spend more than three days in Japan, try to visit different areas of the country. Three days is perfect to explore Tokyo, and then you can take a Shinkansen Bullet Train to explore Nagano, Nagoya, Osaka, Kyoto and Hiroshima. Every prefecture and city will have unique foods, products and experiences that meet every type of person,” he said.
Tailor your trip to your interests
When mapping out your itinerary, Yuria advises focusing on your interests. “Japan has a lot to offer. If you want to experience a mix of old and modern culture, build your trip around the Tokyo area. If you’re into old Japanese culture, check out the Kansai area. If you just want to relax, visit an onsen in the countryside or the beautiful beaches of Okinawa,” she explained.
Unique things you should try
Take a restorative dip
Onsen is one of Reyn’s favorite parts of Japan. “These natural hot springs often have scenic views and are important in Japanese culture. There are certain protocols and rules for the style of Japanese bathing, but almost all onsen provide these instructions in both English and Japanese in the bath area.”
Before going, it’s important to research different onsen so you know what to expect. Japan is still sensitive to tattoos, and not all onsen are tattoo-friendly. If you have tattoos, Reyn suggests looking for specific onsen that are more welcoming.
Try a cultural class
Yuria also insists on taking a class for an intimate cultural experience. Some ideas include classes on making wagashi (Japanese sweets), sushi, painting, traditional artmaking and joining sado tea ceremonies.
“Even though I grew up in Japan, I find these cultural classes very interesting and always learn something new about my home country. It is also a great opportunity to interact with local people and get to know them,” she said.
Some useful tips to know
Follow public transportation etiquette. Make sure you have enough money loaded onto your transportation card. “I’ve seen visitors get stuck at the train gate and cause a traffic jam because they learned they didn’t have enough loaded onto their card for their trip,” Yuria said. Also, don’t talk too loudly and if you have a backpack, carry it in front of you so you don’t bump other people.
Tipping isn’t expected. Reyn added, “The Japanese standard of service is impeccable and an art form, and there is a lot of thought put into everything they do. Service providers don’t expect a tip or anything extra, though the best way to receive their hospitality is with a humble bow and ‘Arigato Gozaimasu.’”
Shopping in Japan is next level. Bring an empty piece of luggage for the things you may purchase. “We call this our ‘omiyage bag’ (omiyage is a gift or souvenir purchased for friends, family or coworkers),” Yuria said.
Check out convenience stores. The convenience stores in Japan—locally referred to as “konbini”—are amazing and on almost every street corner. “Their food quality and product options are far superior to American convenience stores,” Reyn said.
Eat in designated areas. Avoid eating your food while on the go. It’s more polite to sit or stand and eat in one place rather than walking and eating.
Embrace omiyage culture. “When Japanese people go on a trip, they always get some small gift for their friends and colleagues back home from the destination they visited. This beautiful cultural norm is a way of sharing joy and travel memories with people you care about,” Yuria explained.
Mind your trash. “You’ll be hard-pressed to find public trash cans in Japan—and yet it’s rare to see trash on the ground,” Reyn shared. Be prepared to carry your trash with you if you’re on the go. Japanese trash sorting is also very specific, so make sure to follow the rules.
