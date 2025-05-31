Aloha in the Air: Becoming a Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendant
Share
Summary
Hawaiian Airlines is hiring hundreds of flight attendants to support the growth of its combined network with Alaska Airlines, with a special need for candidates fluent in Japanese or Korean.
This International Flight Attendants Day, Kanoelehua “Kanoe” shares her journey, experiences and helpful tips for those just starting out in their career.
Happy International Flight Attendants Day!
At Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines, we’re proud of our flight crew, whose expertise in hospitality and care ensures every journey is safe and comfortable. More than just creating memorable travel experiences, they are among the most dynamic professionals in the industry.
Interested in joining our flight crew? Hawaiian Airlines is hiring hundreds of flight attendants as our combined network with Alaska Airlines continues to grow. Candidates fluent in Japanese or Korean are especially encouraged to apply. Apply today at www.HawaiianAirlines.com/careers/flight-attendants.
If a future as a flight attendant is on your horizon, Kanoelehua “Kanoe” offers a firsthand look at life in the skies — sharing her journey, experiences and helpful tips for those just starting out.
Meet Kanoe
Kanoe was born in Honolulu, Oʻahu, and raised in Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi.
She loves flying to Auckland, New Zealand and Tokyo, Japan.
When she’s not working, you can find her at a coffee shop somewhere on the island.
The Training
Flight attendant training is a commitment. According to Kanoe, the multi-week program is fast-paced and requires dedication, focus and performance. “You can learn an entire training module in one day, and then the next morning, you might be tested on that module. Then, right after, you’ll start working on something completely new,” she explained.
Beyond technical and service knowledge, training also prepares you to manage stress and respond effectively in high-pressure situations.
“We learn how to compartmentalize information and work under pressure so we can act quickly,” Kanoe said. “When you’re on the plane, you could be having a good time with your coworkers and guests, and then all of a sudden, there’s a medical emergency. At that point, everyone’s brain flips a switch. The cool thing about our training is that everyone graduates with the same knowledge and is ready to respond.”
Kanoe emphasizes leaning into your learning style early. “Everyone learns differently. For me, studying with my classmates before and after training helped me a lot, because I could go back and forth with them on topics or questions. But for some, going straight home to study on their own worked best for them. The expectations are high, so identifying a learning routine that works for you early is huge.”
At graduation, the sense of shared pride and camaraderie is stronger than ever. “When I got my wings, I knew I was exactly where I was meant to be, and three years later, I’m so happy knowing I’m still meant to be here.”
Once initial training is under your belt, flight attendants are required to complete recurrent training each year to stay up to date with their skills and knowledge.
The Day-to-Day
First impressions matter. When guests are boarding the plane or she’s interacting with coworkers, Kanoe shared she’s often thinking about how to best extend aloha to each person and meet them where they’re at.
Grooming is an important (and fun) part of the job. Flight attendants are expected to follow specific guidelines, with crisp uniforms and a clean-cut appearance, giving the role its reputation for being as glamorous as it is thrilling. “I think it’s important to hold yourself to a standard, and I think the grooming process is a huge part of that,” Kanoe said.
She added, “Your whole job is about caring for other people, so getting ready is a nice way to take that extra step for yourself. Plus, putting in the time to aloha yourself sets a good mental tone to start your day.”
The Perks
Aside from travel, Kanoe believes the best perk is the flexibility. Flight attendants can bid for flights and adjust their schedules to suit their needs and interests. For example, by working flights throughout our extensive Neighbor Island network, parents can be home with their families each night. Alternatively, flight attendants from other countries like Japan can bid for those flights to stay connected with friends and family abroad.
“The nice thing about a bid schedule is that you can always tweak it to what you need that month or what you want to fly. You don’t always get the flights you bid for, but you’re still able to travel to incredible places and connect with some amazing people,” she explained.
Another big highlight? The friendships. “My favorite part of the job is that I get to work with friends,” she said. “And if you’re just working with someone for the first time, it never really feels that way. That’s the best thing about Hawaiian Airlines, we have such a unique ‘ohana culture.”
The Mindset
Kanoe reiterated that it’s important to have empathy in difficult times. “If I’m working with a guest who is upset or having a difficult time, I’m trying to have empathy and extend aloha to them (and myself) in those situations,” Kanoe said. “Travel can be stressful for some people, including for flight crew, so I feel it’s important to keep that in perspective.”
If you’re new, accept that you’re still learning. “That first year is like being a baby deer and learning how to walk,” she laughed. “You’re figuring out your routine, applying everything you learned in training, conceptually and physically, in real time, and learning how to troubleshoot with everyone watching. It’s helpful to lean into the fact that you’re new and to ask your coworkers for their thoughts or assistance.”
Kanoe also emphasized that many Hawaiian Airlines crew members have built their seniority and knowledge over the decades and are often happy to assist.
Throughout it all, don’t forget to enjoy the experience. “This job gives me a huge social fulfillment in my life, even when it’s talking to guests or laughing with my coworkers. Those moments are so meaningful to me and something I feel so lucky to have,” Kanoe said.
“You know, when I first applied to become a flight attendant, I took the job thinking it’d be something I do for just a few years. But once I got into training and learned about the aviation world and how good this job is, things changed. I feel really blessed to travel the world representing Hawaiian Airlines and working with the people that I do.”
The Expertise
A common misconception is that flight attendants are only there to serve. In reality, safety is their primary focus and expertise. “People think we’re strictly for service, but we’re always safety professionals before we’re service professionals,” Kanoe said. “When you’re in the sky, there’s a limited number of resources, but we’re always ready to respond to an unplanned emergency with what’s available and in accordance with our training.”
0 Comments