Aloha in the Air: Becoming a Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendant

“We learn how to compartmentalize information and work under pressure so we can act quickly,” Kanoe said. “When you’re on the plane, you could be having a good time with your coworkers and guests, and then all of a sudden, there’s a medical emergency. At that point, everyone’s brain flips a switch. The cool thing about our training is that everyone graduates with the same knowledge and is ready to respond.”

Kanoe emphasizes leaning into your learning style early. “Everyone learns differently. For me, studying with my classmates before and after training helped me a lot, because I could go back and forth with them on topics or questions. But for some, going straight home to study on their own worked best for them. The expectations are high, so identifying a learning routine that works for you early is huge.”

At graduation, the sense of shared pride and camaraderie is stronger than ever. “When I got my wings, I knew I was exactly where I was meant to be, and three years later, I’m so happy knowing I’m still meant to be here.”

Once initial training is under your belt, flight attendants are required to complete recurrent training each year to stay up to date with their skills and knowledge.