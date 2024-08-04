Experience more with Alaska Mileage Plan™ Unlocked
We’re proud to announce Hawaiian Airlines has joined Alaska Airlines, with exciting new things coming soon.
Alaska Air Group introduces “Alaska Accelerate,” its three-year strategic plan to deliver $1 billion in incremental profit following combination with Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air Group unveils Alaska Accelerate, its vision for the combined company, including how it will power commercial performance, achieve medium-term financial targets, and unlock significant value creation into the future.
Attention Oregonians! Alaska Airlines announces three new nonstops around the state
We're continuing to grow in Portland — one of our key West Coast hubs — along with adding new nonstop flights in Oregon to destinations across the state and country.
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer support to those impacted by Los Angeles area wildfires
The wildfires in Los Angeles County have caused devastating loss. To aid relief efforts, Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines are donating $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. Learn more how you can help people in need.
Hawaiian Airlines reveals first look at future premium lounge in Honolulu
Hawaiian Airlines is sharing a preview of its largest lounge investment at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), set to open in late 2027. The premium lounge will offer a modern, island-inspired experience for Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines guests, combining premium leisure with Hawaiian hospitality and a focus on guest satisfaction and the region’s natural beauty.
