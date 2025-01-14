Attention Oregonians! Alaska Airlines announces three new nonstops around the state 

Y’all, for the first time, Alaska Airlines is linking the Rose City to the largest city in Texas. We’re adding a new daily, nonstop flight between Portland and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston starting May 15, 2025. We’ll also resume twice-daily nonstop service between Portland and Eugene, Oregon, and offer a new route between San Diego and Medford, Oregon. All three routes will fly year-round. Tickets can be purchased now at alaskaair.com.

Portland is one of our key West Coast hubs, with more than 100 average daily departures currently serving 58 nonstop destinations from Portland, including four international routes.