Alaska Air Group launches new global gateway in Seattle with unveiling of nonstop routes on Hawaiian Airlines to Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon

Daily nonstop flights between Seattle and Tokyo Narita start on May 12, 2025, offering guests an enticing option when traveling between the Pacific Northwest and Japan on Hawaiian’s Airbus A330-200 aircraft. These flights, along with connections to other Asian destinations on oneworld Alliance partner Japan Airlines, can be purchased now at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Nonstop service between Seattle and Seoul Incheon is scheduled to begin in October 2025, with fares available for purchase early next year, along with additional flight details.

Air Group’s Seattle hub is the largest on the West Coast of any carrier, serving 104 nonstop destinations across North America, allowing for convenient travel options and connections. Including Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon, the company plans to serve at least 12 nonstop global destinations with long-haul widebody aircraft from our Seattle gateway by 2030, with further specifics on where and when to be revealed later.