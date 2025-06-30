Alaska Airlines announces two new vice presidents in key workforce roles

As Alaska Airlines’ vice president of labor relations, Wonderly will lead the company’s labor strategy and engagement across all represented workgroups. 85% of Alaska’s employees are represented by five labor unions.

As Alaska Airlines combines with Hawaiian Airlines, Wonderly will play a key role in ensuring that the company’s approach to labor relations remains thoughtful, transparent, and grounded in shared values. Wonderly will help oversee the joint collective bargaining process as the unions for both airlines negotiate new, shared contracts.

This appointment underscores Alaska’s commitment to investing in people and partnerships as it grows into a global carrier. Alaska’s labor relations team prioritizes conducting fair negotiations, timely implementation of collectively bargained agreements, and building trust through authentic communication and respectful collaboration.

Wonderly brings more than a decade of experience in labor and employment law, including four years at Alaska Airlines. From 2019 to 2023, he served as Senior Corporate Counsel supporting both Alaska and Horizon Air on labor and employment matters. Most recently, he was a partner at Seyfarth Shaw in Seattle, where he advised clients on collective bargaining and labor strategy. Wonderly holds a J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. in History from Seattle University.