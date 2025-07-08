Alaska Airlines kicks off partnership with Seattle Reign FC
Alaska Airlines is the official and exclusive airline of Seattle Reign FC.
Alaska will partner with Reign FC to launch a new community program, donating miles to Reign FC’s RISE Purpose Platform community partners for each goal the team scores at home.
Fans can look forward to surprise experiences during Reign FC home matches throughout the remainder of the season, including exclusive seat upgrades, giveaways and chances to win travel rewards to explore Alaska’s list of growing global destinations.
Seattle Reign FC and Alaska Airlines announced today a new partnership, naming Seattle’s hometown airline the Official and Exclusive Airline of the club. This homegrown collaboration unites two iconic Seattle organizations with a shared commitment to community, equity and growing the global game.
We are thrilled to bring our two Seattle-based brands together in this partnership between Seattle Reign FC and Alaska Airlines, especially at a time when both organizations are entering exciting new eras. Alaska Airlines and its employees across Washington state have a long-standing commitment to making a positive impact in our communities, from environmental stewardship to advancing opportunities for women in aviation. Together, our shared dedication to serving our community, supporting our team and players, and growing women’s sports creates an incredible opportunity to build something truly special here in Seattle.”
Alaska Airlines will serve as the presenting sponsor of international call-ups, highlighting Reign players representing their countries on the world stage. The partnership will launch with storytelling and content campaigns celebrating these international achievements.
Fans can also look forward to surprise experiences during Reign FC home matches throughout the remainder of the season, including exclusive seat upgrades, giveaways and chances to win travel rewards to explore Alaska’s list of growing global destinations. Additionally, new programs launched by Alaska Airlines later this season will offer exciting ways for supporters to get rewarded.
As part of the partnership, Reign FC’s home match against San Diego Wave FC on August 29 will be presented by Alaska Airlines, showcasing the collaboration to fans and celebrating the shared commitment to growing the game and engaging the Seattle community.
Photos provided by Seattle Reign FC
Reflecting both organizations’ commitment to community impact, Reign FC and Alaska Airlines will also launch a new community program when Reign FC returns to league play in August. For every Reign goal scored at home through the rest of the season, Alaska Airlines will donate miles to benefit Reign FC’s RISE Purpose Platform community partners.
Additional partnership highlights include:
The 85ers™ at The Queen’s Match – Alaska Airlines will fly members of the 1985 U.S. Women’s National Team to Seattle for a historic celebration at Lumen Field on Monday, August 18 during The Queen’s Match.
Player Arrivals – Alaska Airlines will be the presenting partner for player arrivals on Reign FC matchdays, tapping into social content to reinforce the connection between world-class players and the hometown airline.
Expanded Visibility – Alaska Airlines will receive exclusive use of Reign FC’s club marks, along with extensive in-stadium, digital and broadcast visibility throughout the partnership and during the remaining home matches at Lumen Field.
“As Seattle’s hometown airline, we are thrilled to partner with Reign FC, a beloved local team and one of the most storied franchises in the NWSL. This partnership offers new opportunities to provide exciting new experiences to the Seattle community, while highlighting the importance of women’s sports.”
As the No. 1 airline in Seattle with the most daily flights, Alaska offers over 100 nonstop destinations and more than 370 peak-day departures, including new flights to Tokyo and upcoming service to Seoul and Rome. This is in addition to Alaska’s combination with Hawaiian Airlines that is enabling an expanded network with optimal connections on 150 daily flights.
Seattle Reign FC and Alaska Airlines look forward to launching this partnership and delivering unforgettable experiences to fans across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
About Seattle Reign FC
Seattle Reign FC was established in 2012 as a founding member of the National Women’s Soccer League. The fourteen-team NWSL is widely considered to be the most competitive women’s professional soccer league in the world. Over its first 11 seasons, the club captured the NWSL Shield three times, while making three appearances in the NWSL Championship and seven appearances in the NWSL postseason. Reign FC plays its home matches at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington and trains at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington. The club can be found on the web at www.reignfc.com and on social platforms @ReignFC.
