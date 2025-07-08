Alaska Airlines kicks off partnership with Seattle Reign FC

Alaska Airlines will serve as the presenting sponsor of international call-ups, highlighting Reign players representing their countries on the world stage. The partnership will launch with storytelling and content campaigns celebrating these international achievements.

Fans can also look forward to surprise experiences during Reign FC home matches throughout the remainder of the season, including exclusive seat upgrades, giveaways and chances to win travel rewards to explore Alaska’s list of growing global destinations. Additionally, new programs launched by Alaska Airlines later this season will offer exciting ways for supporters to get rewarded.

As part of the partnership, Reign FC’s home match against San Diego Wave FC on August 29 will be presented by Alaska Airlines, showcasing the collaboration to fans and celebrating the shared commitment to growing the game and engaging the Seattle community.