Alaska Airlines introduces fresh summer menu, perfect for your next adventure
Summary
Alaska Airlines is rolling out a fresh, locally sourced summer menu in First Class and Main Cabin, featuring vibrant West Coast flavors like Sweet Potato Hash Benedict, Lemon Pesto Gnocchi and a new Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap.
Alaska’s industry-leading pre-order program offers guests up to five fresh, chef-curated meal choices – including vegan and gluten-friendly options – in First Class flights as short as 670 miles.
Alaska Airlines is introducing a fresh, locally sourced seasonal menu this summer, bringing vibrant West Coast flavors to your tray table with complimentary First Class offerings and new for-purchase Main Cabin options. As guests take off on their summer adventures across Alaska’s expanded network, including new nonstop routes from San Diego to Phoenix and Portland to Houston, they can enjoy an inflight dining experience designed to match the premium care Alaska is known for.
In First Class, guests can now preorder our Sweet Potato Hash Benedict topped with Sriracha Hollandaise Sauce or try our Green Tea Pancakes served with a side of juicy chicken apple sausage. For lunch and dinner, we’re offering new options like Lemon Pesto Gnocchi and a Strawberry Burrata Salad. Each dish is crafted to bring the bright, fresh flavors of summer to your journey.
Alaska’s industry-leading pre-order program makes it easy for guests to reserve chef-curated meals up to two weeks before departure. We offer freshly prepared First Class meals on flights as short as 670 miles – well before other major airlines. As the U.S. airline with the most inflight dining options, guests can select from up to five fresh dishes, including at least one meal that is vegan and made without gluten ingredients, like our Coconut Chia Overnight Oats.
Our for-purchase Main Cabin menu is also ready for summer. Guests can now pre-order our new Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap available on select flights over 1,100 miles starting July 16, bringing a sweet-and-spicy kick to your journey. It joins our gluten friendly and vegan Best Laid Plants grain bowl, which debuted in May, in partnership with Evergreens™. We also just added our guest-favorite Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter to even more flights, now available on most routes 670 miles and longer. As a thank you to our MVP Gold 100k and Million Miler elites, meals are complimentary.
Remember to download the Alaska Airlines mobile app to pre-order your meal today. For Alaska’s summer menu available in First Class, Premium Class and Main Cabin, click here.