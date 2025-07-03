Alaska Airlines introduces fresh summer menu, perfect for your next adventure

Alaska Airlines is introducing a fresh, locally sourced seasonal menu this summer, bringing vibrant West Coast flavors to your tray table with complimentary First Class offerings and new for-purchase Main Cabin options. As guests take off on their summer adventures across Alaska’s expanded network, including new nonstop routes from San Diego to Phoenix and Portland to Houston, they can enjoy an inflight dining experience designed to match the premium care Alaska is known for.

In First Class, guests can now preorder our Sweet Potato Hash Benedict topped with Sriracha Hollandaise Sauce or try our Green Tea Pancakes served with a side of juicy chicken apple sausage. For lunch and dinner, we’re offering new options like Lemon Pesto Gnocchi and a Strawberry Burrata Salad. Each dish is crafted to bring the bright, fresh flavors of summer to your journey.