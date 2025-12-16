2025 wrapped: a look back on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ first combined year  

Expanding our global reach and network

We proudly carried more than 55,000,000 passengers on more than 486,000 flights across our combined global network.

We announced five new global destinations from our Seattle hub — Seoul, Tokyo, Reykjavik, Rome and London — opening doors to new adventures and cultural connections.

Over Thanksgiving, our employees delivered the best operation in the industry, achieving the highest on-time performance of any U.S.-based carrier.