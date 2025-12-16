2025 wrapped: a look back on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ first combined year
Share
A year of meaningful progress on the integration between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, 2025 was full growth, innovation and impact across our newly combined company. Let’s take a moment to look back at some of the biggest highlights of the year.
Expanding our global reach and network
We proudly carried more than 55,000,000 passengers on more than 486,000 flights across our combined global network.
We announced five new global destinations from our Seattle hub — Seoul, Tokyo, Reykjavik, Rome and London — opening doors to new adventures and cultural connections.
Over Thanksgiving, our employees delivered the best operation in the industry, achieving the highest on-time performance of any U.S.-based carrier.
We expanded our schedule and connectivity by adding 21 new domestic routes in 2025, including nonstop service between San Francisco and both Kona and Lihue in Hawai’i, Portland to Houston, Anchorage to Sacramento and the first-ever nonstop service between San Diego and Washington National (DCA).
We carried more than 40,000 tons of cargo to and from remote communities across Alaska, Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region — the equivalent of over 400 fully loaded Boeing 737‑9 passenger aircraft — ensuring vital goods reached those who need them most.
Loyalty and travel perks, reimagined
We introduced Atmos™ Rewards, our new combined loyalty program, bringing the best of our airlines into a single industry-leading rewards ecosystem. Atmos Rewards won major “Best Airline Rewards Program” awards from publications like U.S. News & World Report and NerdWallet in 2025, and was praised for distance-based earning, high value, companion awards and generous elite status perks.
We launched the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card, co-branded with Bank of America, our most generous card with over 15 benefits, including an annual 25,000-point Global Companion Award, a 100,000-point Global Companion Award after qualifying purchases, eight Alaska Lounge passes annually and the fastest path to status with one status point for every $2 spent on purchases. At the same time, the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card was transformed into the Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® card.*
Across our combined network, we proudly welcomed over 7,500 Million Milers and 890,000 Atmos status holders. Through the new Atmos Rewards program, status members enjoyed enhanced complimentary upgrades — with over 63,000 premium upgrades delivered in 2025.
We celebrated one year of Huakaʻi by Hawaiian in the state of Hawaiʻi and 14 years of Club 49 in the state of Alaska.
Investing in the communities we serve
During our annual Week of Care, held in October, nearly 500 volunteers across Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Horizon Air supported 24 community partner projects across our network, including Alaska, California, Florida, Idaho, Hawaiʻi, Oregon, Washington, and Washington, D.C.
Hawaiian Airlines awarded 500,000 Atmos Rewards points to each of its 14 Atmos Giving by Hawaiian partners in celebration of Giving Tuesday.
We created a new 501(c)(3) foundation to support nonprofits with grants in each of our namesake states. The Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation will continue investing in programs that celebrate and preserve the unique way of life in Alaska and Hawai‘i.
Elevating the guest journey
Alaska Airlines installed complimentary Starlink earlier than planned on several of its Embraer E175, and Hawaiian Airlines guests embraced the service, streaming more than 177,095 hours over the year — the equivalent of streaming for 7,379 straight days or over 20 years. On average, about 200 devices were connected to the high-speed, low-latency service during each transpacific flight – even while traversing remote stretches of the Pacific.
We introduced exciting new collaborations with three award‑winning chefs — Seattle’s Brady Ishiwata Williams and San Francisco’s Brandon Jew on Alaska Airlines, and Hawaiʻi’s Jason Peel on Hawaiian Airlines — elevating our inflight culinary experience in our First Class cabins.
Alaska also introduced new snacks and chef-driven meals for guests in its Main Cabin, including its newest 100% plant-based and gluten-free The Best Laid Plants grain bowl – available on select flights.
Our guests also began collecting new pilot trading cards from both Alaska and Hawaiian – including exclusive digital collectible cards available only onboard Hawaiian Airlines aircraft.
We introduced an industry-leading surfboard policy, making it easier for surfers to bring their boards along for the ride. And we combined check-in lobbies and airport operations at most of our hubs, creating a smoother, more consistent travel experience.
New liveries to mark the moment
Alaska Airlines unveiled its newest Disneyland Resort-themed aircraft, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer, featuring a vibrant livery inspired by “The Princess and the Frog” and the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction at Disneyland Park.
Hawaiian Airlines celebrated the release of Disney’s live‑action Lilo & Stitch with three playful aircraft liveries, as well as a new Lilo & Stitch-themed travel pono (responsibly) in-flight video.
We revealed a first glance at Alaska Airlines’ new global livery for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Inspired by the natural wonder of the aurora borealis, this aircraft will support our combined company’s long-haul, international expansion out of Seattle.
Building a pipeline of aviation talent
We welcomed over 5,000 new employees across Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines, growing our team of passionate people dedicated to safety, hospitality and care.
Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air proudly served as title sponsors of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) Conference — a first for our combined company.
Horizon Air expanded its Pilot Development Program to Hawaiʻi, the first of its kind in the state, offering aspiring pilots a pathway to join the carrier while easing training costs.
Hawaiian Airlines and Honolulu Community College expanded their workforce development partnership with the launch of the Maintenance Technician Development Program (MTDP), an initiative to train the next generation of aviation maintenance technicians.
Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines were recognized as 2025 Outstanding Businesses by local nonprofit ClimbHI for the third consecutive year, recognizing our efforts to engage Hawaiʻi-based students and teachers in aviation careers.
Innovating and investing in sustainability
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, the most fuel-efficient U.S. premium carriers, saved over 7.3 million** gallons of fuel through fuel efficiency initiatives.
We became a lead investor and helped launch the oneworld Breakthrough Energy Ventures fund to accelerate innovation in the global development of SAF.
We also invested in over nine million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) — enough to fill 14 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
We continued to expand our SAF use by entering into an offtake agreement with Japan’s Cosmo Oil Marketing for our Osaka–Honolulu flights.
Looking ahead
As we turn the page to 2026, we’re focused on executing our Alaska Accelerate strategic plan: launching new service to Europe, unlocking the full power of Atmos Rewards, and bringing our premium experience to even more guests.
With exciting destinations on the horizon, strong foundations built in our hubs and growing investment in our hometowns of Honolulu and Seattle, we’re embarking on our journey to make travel — no matter what country or small town you’re flying from — more seamless and rewarding than ever before.
*The Atmos Rewards credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa Signature and Visa Infinite are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.
**Based on data reported through October 2025.