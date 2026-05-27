Traveling internationally this summer? What guests should know before they go
Share
Planning to travel internationally this summer with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines? Whether jetting off to Rome, London or Iceland for the first time – or making repeat trips to Seoul, Tokyo or Sydney, a little bit of planning goes a long way. Alaska and Hawaiian’s guests can explore the world with confidence, thanks to a seamless travel experience designed to support every stage of the journey.
Here’s what to know before departure to help ensure a smooth and enjoyable trip abroad.
Check entry requirements and security wait times before traveling
Before booking a trip, be sure to check passport expiration dates (many countries require at least six months of validity beyond the return date).
Guests are responsible for meeting country-specific entry requirements, which can include visas, proof of citizenship and more. Consider using the U.S. Department of State’s International Travel Checklist for a snapshot of what documents are required to enter different countries.
Before the day of travel, guests should check their departure airport’s website for recommended arrival times and current security wait information. They can also reference Alaska’s airport guides for additional general information.
At the airport, international documents and information will need to be verified, so plan to arrive early. Guests can also use the Alaska Hawaiian mobile app to pre-verify international travel documents, but must still bring them to the airport.
Take advantage of Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), a free travel service that sends timely alerts and helps the embassy reach travelers in an emergency. STEP also keeps travelers informed about safety conditions, weather events and any sudden changes to entry rules.
Make full use of the Alaska Hawaiian mobile app
The Alaska Hawaiian app makes international travel easier by:
- Streamlining check-in — Save time at the airport by checking in up to 24 hours prior to departure and verifying their international travel documents digitally for up to 72 hours.
- Helping guests move hassle-free throughout the airport — Seamlessly attach TSA PreCheck and Global Entry credentials to any reservation or guest profile prior to traveling, as well as leverage interactive airport maps.
- Making it easy to prepay for bags — Pay for bags ahead of time or claim free bag benefits as an Atmos™ Rewards status holder or cardholder, or active‑duty U.S. military member or dependent.
- Providing real-time updates — Stay in the loop with flight status and updates, such as gate changes or delays.
Have a day-of-travel game plan
Guests should familiarize themselves with Alaska and Hawaiian’s checked and carry-on baggage rules before arriving at the airport.
TSA PreCheck travelers who are Atmos Rewards members can use TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID, an optional offering available at select airports. TSA PreCheck Touchless ID uses facial comparison technology for faster, more efficient identity verification, allowing travelers to move through dedicated security lanes easily without showing an identity document. A full list of airports where Alaska and Hawaiian are participating in TSA Touchless ID is available here.
Alaska Suites or Atmos™ Titanium guests can also leverage an exclusive check-in area in Seattle (SEA), where a personal concierge guides them to a private security entrance. Immediate family, such as a spouse, children under 21, or up to two guests on the same reservation, also qualify for entry.
Lastly, don’t forget about airport lounges. Guests can start any global trip with a calm, comfortable experience at any Alaska Lounge, Hawaiian’s Plumeria Lounge in Honolulu (HNL) and oneworld member lounges.
Make the most of Atmos Rewards benefits
Atmos Rewards is the best travel companion for any global jetsetter. Members can earn and redeem points on flights, hotels, rental cars and more by using their Atmos™ Rewards Visa® card or Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® – as well as skip international transaction fees – and booking packages through Alaska Vacations. Members with status can also leverage their unique benefits for upgrades, priority boarding, and more. They can also redeem points across all 16 oneworld member airlines and connect to over 1,000 destinations worldwide.