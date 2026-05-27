Before booking a trip, be sure to check passport expiration dates (many countries require at least six months of validity beyond the return date).

Guests are responsible for meeting country-specific entry requirements, which can include visas, proof of citizenship and more. Consider using the U.S. Department of State’s International Travel Checklist for a snapshot of what documents are required to enter different countries.

Before the day of travel, guests should check their departure airport’s website for recommended arrival times and current security wait information. They can also reference Alaska’s airport guides for additional general information.

At the airport, international documents and information will need to be verified, so plan to arrive early. Guests can also use the Alaska Hawaiian mobile app to pre-verify international travel documents, but must still bring them to the airport.

Take advantage of Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), a free travel service that sends timely alerts and helps the embassy reach travelers in an emergency. STEP also keeps travelers informed about safety conditions, weather events and any sudden changes to entry rules.