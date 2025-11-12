Collect ‘em all! Hawaiian Airlines debuts exclusive collectibles available only inflight

Starting today, guests can ask a pilot for one of four exclusive trading cards designed and produced in partnership with Hawaiian Airlines pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA). Each card features one of our four aircraft — the Boeing 717, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A330 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner — and includes fun facts about each plane type, along with a signature field for pilots to autograph.

Printed on rainbow foil board for a Hawaiʻi-inspired shine and finished with a UV gloss laminate, the cards are made to last and stand out.