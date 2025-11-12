Collect ‘em all! Hawaiian Airlines debuts exclusive collectibles available only inflight
In an industry first, we’re launching digital cards representing the 66 Hawaiian Airlines aircraft. Every design is unique and inspired by the name given to each aircraft before it entered service.
Our youngest guests can also now score a pair of clippable Keiki Wings from a flight attendant during their next Hawaiian Airlines flight.
Exclusive inflight collectibles are making a splash across our Hawaiian Airlines fleet today — including a new set of pilot trading cards, a first-of-its-kind collectible digital card program and clippable wings for our youngest guests.
Pilot trading cards have landed
Starting today, guests can ask a pilot for one of four exclusive trading cards designed and produced in partnership with Hawaiian Airlines pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA). Each card features one of our four aircraft — the Boeing 717, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A330 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner — and includes fun facts about each plane type, along with a signature field for pilots to autograph.
Printed on rainbow foil board for a Hawaiʻi-inspired shine and finished with a UV gloss laminate, the cards are made to last and stand out.
These cards were designed in collaboration with our pilots and embody ALPA’s mission to promote and champion all aspects of aviation. They’re more than collectibles — they give guests a chance to learn about Hawaiian Airlines aircraft and connect with the pilots who operate them. We’re proud to partner with Hawaiian in sharing our passion for flying and inspiring future aviators.”
Ready to collect your first card? Ask your flight’s captain or first officer.
Pilots might not have every card on hand, as they’re given on a first-come, first-served basis.
First-of-its-kind digital cards
In an industry first, guests can also now collect digital cards representing the 66 Hawaiian Airlines aircraft. Every card design is unique and inspired by the name given to each aircraft before it entered service. Our Boeing 717s are named after native birds, our Boeing 787s and Airbus A330s after stars or constellations used by Polynesian voyagers for celestial navigation, and our Airbus A321neos after native plants and forests.
Today is such an exciting day for us at Hawaiian Airlines. Not only are we introducing something completely new by becoming the first airline to offer a digital card program, but our employees also get an exciting new opportunity to engage with guests, inspire future aviators and share our Islands’ rich culture in a meaningful and memorable way.”
To collect a digital card, here’s what to do:
- Look for the aircraft name plate located near the main boarding door and find the NFC tag.
- Unlock your smartphone and tap it against the NFC tag (having your camera on is not necessary).
- Guests will be directed to visit and sign into pilotcards.hawaiianairlines.com.
- If you’re collecting a card for the first time, an animation of a digital card pack will appear, and you can learn about the story behind your aircraft’s name.
- The card will be stored in your digital binder, which you can return to whenever you want.
Guests can collect a digital card throughout their flight while connected to our complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi. Those traveling on our Boeing 717 fleet can collect while boarding or deplaning using their cellular data
For our youngest guests: Keiki Wings!
Hawaiian Airlines also now carries clippable Keiki (Children’s) Wings branded with our logo and the words “Future Crew.” Parents and their little ones can request their pair from a flight attendant while onboard the aircraft.
Supplies are limited and wings are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
