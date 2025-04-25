Alaska Airlines newest livery, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer, celebrates the spirit of adventure and dreaming big

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer arrives just in time for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, which begins May 16, 2025, and runs through summer 2026, honoring seven decades of happiness and many moments of joy in the making. The celebration includes limited-time entertainment, colorful décor, themed food and beverages, and more. Disneyland Resort is a premier destination for Alaska Airlines passengers visiting Southern California.

The newest livery joins a lineup of Alaska’s beloved Disneyland Resort -themed liveries, including “Mickey’s Toontown Express,” which pictures playful images of Mickey and Minnie Mouse along with their friends, Goofy, Pluto and Donald & Daisy Duck at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park; the space-black “Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort” livery that celebrates Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park; and “Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort,” which portrays larger-than-life versions of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park.

For our media kit, including downloadable images and b-roll, click here.