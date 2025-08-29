Alaska Airlines, Cosmo Oil Marketing sign sustainable aviation fuel sales agreement for Hawaiian Airlines Osaka-Honolulu flights

The Cosmo Energy Group has worked to establish a supply chain to deliver Japan’s first locally made SAF, with the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Group is also helping build social momentum through initiatives such as an ongoing pilot program to collect household used cooking oil at service stations for repurposing into SAF feedstock.

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines – both founded more than 90 years ago to connect communities, bring people together, transport products, and enable economic growth – are committed to stewarding their environmental impact to create a durable long-term future for the company. As the most fuel-efficient premium U.S. carriers, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have an ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 through investments in SAF, technology and fleet modernization, among other initiatives.