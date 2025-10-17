Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines give back to local communities in annual Week of CARE
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines participated in our annual Week of CARE, volunteering with community partners around the country.
This year, nearly 500 volunteers supported 24 community partners. Here’s a look at how some of our volunteers spent their week.
At Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Horizon Air, and McGee, we’re dedicated to caring for the people and places we serve, whether we’re on board our aircraft or out in our communities. Each October, we host our Week of CARE, a company-wide week focused on uplifting our local communities.
This year, nearly 500 volunteers supported 24 community partners projects across our network, including Alaska, California, Florida, Idaho, Hawaiʻi, Oregon, Washington and Washington DC. Here’s a snapshot of what we achieved:
Caring for our communities
Here’s a look at some of the amazing work our employees helped with around the country:
Alaska
Volunteering at food banks in Alaska was a meaningful way to support the essential work of fighting hunger across the state. Through their efforts, employees contributed to building a stronger, more connected community and made a direct impact in the lives of those in need.”
California
We’re proud to unite our volunteer efforts in support of food banks across California. Together, we’ve delivered over 70,000 pounds of groceries—helping ensure families throughout our state don’t go to bed hungry.”
Florida
Hawaiʻi
Through a new program called Mohala Liko Lehua, Hawaiʻi Land Trust created a first-of-its-kind program with the John A. Burns School of Medicine to provide ʻāina-based behavioral health services on Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island during community programming. In turn, this program will also create a cohort of homegrown mental health providers who can serve with cultural fluency. In support of this, Hawaiian Airlines has donated 9,000,000 ATMOS Rewards Points towards travel of these fellows and their advisors to the island of Maui in an effort to address the ongoing recovery of victims of the 2023 wildfires. During Week of CARE, we doubled down with sweat equity at worksites in every county.
For Hawaiian Airlines’ inaugural Week of CARE in the Hawaiʻi Region, Team Kōkua supported Hawaiʻi Land Trust, an organization dedicated to acquiring lands in Hawaiʻi for perpetual preservation. Rooted in mālama ʻāina, each site offered a unique perspective on land management from fishpond restoration to coastal management and beyond. Each site had different activities that allowed us to give back to the land what it continues to provide to us both physically and mentally. It was an excellent byproduct to find opportunity to connect colleagues both old and new through working alongside one another.”
Idaho
Our Boise team participated in community events focused on mental health, youth support, and sustainability. We packed snack bags for the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County, cleaned our adopted stretch of highway near the Boise Airport, and joined the Out of the Darkness Walk to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention. These efforts reflect the pride we take in making a positive impact in our local community.”
Oregon
During Week of CARE in Portland, volunteers joined forces to make a meaningful impact with the Oregon Zoo and Milk Crate Kitchen. We strengthened community connections, promoted wildlife conservation, and provided restaurant quality meals to those experiencing food insecurity.”
Washington
I always look forward to Week of CARE—it is a meaningful time for our employees to come together to give back. This year, our employees made a difference in several communities here in Washington, partnering with important nonprofits in our hometown such as Mary’s Place, Junior Achievement, the Woodland Park Zoo and Forterra.”
Washington D.C.
Our Week of CARE with the Playtime Project was an important reminder that small actions—showing up, connecting, and caring for your community —can have a lasting impact. I’m so proud of our DCA team. One person came on their vacation, others right after a 5 a.m. shift. That kind of heart says everything about who we are.”
