Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines give back to local communities in annual Week of CARE

At Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Horizon Air, and McGee, we’re dedicated to caring for the people and places we serve, whether we’re on board our aircraft or out in our communities. Each October, we host our Week of CARE, a company-wide week focused on uplifting our local communities.

This year, nearly 500 volunteers supported 24 community partners projects across our network, including Alaska, California, Florida, Idaho, Hawaiʻi, Oregon, Washington and Washington DC. Here’s a snapshot of what we achieved: