Hawaiian Airlines and Honolulu Community College initiate aviation tech development program
Summary
Canadian Aviation Electronics Ltd. projects a global need for 416,000 new aviation maintenance technicians by 2034.
In September, Hawaiian Airlines and Honolulu Community College will address that need by expanding their workforce development partnership, launching the Maintenance Technician Development Program (MTDP), a new initiative to train the next generation of aviation maintenance technicians.
The need is urgent. Canadian Aviation Electronics Ltd. projects a global need for 416,000 new aviation maintenance technicians by 2034, which highlights Honolulu CC’s critical role in preparing local talent for high-demand careers.
Financial support, mentorship, job opportunities
Aspiring aircraft technicians enrolled in Honolulu CC’s Aeronautics Maintenance Technology Program (AERO) who are accepted into MTDP will receive a $10,500 stipend and up to $1,800 reimbursement for airframe and powerplant certificate exam fees. Students will also gain mentorship from Hawaiian Airlines mechanics, and program graduates will receive a contingent job offer with the airline.
“When I saw this opportunity come up, I was like, this could really help me a lot and I could really use this and it can really benefit me greatly,” said AERO student Diego Serrano, who will graduate in May.
AERO student Neil Patrick Nuevo added, “I work two jobs and go to school at the same time so it’ll be really helpful, just so I don’t have to worry much about working the other jobs and focus more on school.”
Building on our existing partnership
The MTDP builds on the competitive Aircraft Mechanic Apprenticeship Program (AMAP), launched in 2016 by Honolulu CC and Hawaiian Airlines, which allows students to take classes while gaining hands-on experience in the airline’s maintenance hangar. Hawaiian Airlines currently employs about 570 mechanics, including more than 50 AMAP graduates.
We are excited to create more local jobs to support our growing operations across Hawaiʻi and beyond as we expand our global reach with Alaska Airlines. We are grateful to build on our longstanding partnership with Honolulu Community College to support Hawaiʻi students interested in becoming aviation maintenance technicians and considering a career with Hawaiian Airlines right here in the islands.”
Through this partnership with Hawaiian Airlines, we are providing our students with an unparalleled pathway to a rewarding career, ensuring our graduates are not only highly trained but also have a direct route to becoming the next generation of aviation professionals serving our local communities and beyond.”
