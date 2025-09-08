Hawaiian Airlines and Honolulu Community College initiate aviation tech development program

Hawaiian Airlines and Honolulu Community College are expanding their workforce development partnership with the September launch of the Maintenance Technician Development Program ( MTDP ), a new initiative to train the next generation of aviation maintenance technicians.

The need is urgent. Canadian Aviation Electronics Ltd. projects a global need for 416,000 new aviation maintenance technicians by 2034, which highlights Honolulu CC ’s critical role in preparing local talent for high-demand careers.

Financial support, mentorship, job opportunities

Aspiring aircraft technicians enrolled in Honolulu CC ’s Aeronautics Maintenance Technology Program (AERO) who are accepted into MTDP will receive a $10,500 stipend and up to $1,800 reimbursement for airframe and powerplant certificate exam fees. Students will also gain mentorship from Hawaiian Airlines mechanics, and program graduates will receive a contingent job offer with the airline.



“When I saw this opportunity come up, I was like, this could really help me a lot and I could really use this and it can really benefit me greatly,” said AERO student Diego Serrano, who will graduate in May.

AERO student Neil Patrick Nuevo added, “I work two jobs and go to school at the same time so it’ll be really helpful, just so I don’t have to worry much about working the other jobs and focus more on school.”