Alaska Airlines launches new era of inflight dining with Chef’s (tray) Table – a First Class experience

No matter where our guests sit, Alaska delivers a premium dining experience with a variety of chef-curated cuisine. That includes our Main Cabin.

Alaska also recently unveiled its newest 100% plant-based and gluten-free The Best Laid Plants grain bowl for Main Cabin guests on most flights over 1,100* miles. Created in collaboration with the culinary team at Seattle-based Evergreens™ — The Best Laid Plants grain bowl features Chimichurri Tofu, avocado, quinoa, and a side of Mango Habanero Dressing.

Fueled by Alaska’s industry leading pre-order program, the airline continues to offer more inflight dining choices than any other U.S. carrier. Guests can now choose from up to five chef-curated dishes, including at least one hot meal option on flights over 1,100* miles. In addition to Alaska’s freshly prepared selections—like the guest-favorite Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter—fresh meals are available exclusively through pre-order purchase.

