Alaska Airlines launches new era of inflight dining with Chef’s (tray) Table – a First Class experience
Share
Summary
Alaska Airlines launches Chef’s (tray) Table, a new rotating First Class dining experience featuring seasonal menus crafted by celebrated West Coast chefs, starting with James Beard Award-winner Chef Brady Ishiwata Williams of Seattle’s Tomo restaurant.
Born from the success of last year’s collaboration with Chef Brandon Jew, the program will spotlight regional culinary talent and culturally rooted cuisine, reflecting the West Coast’s rich food scene and deepening Alaska’s commitment to community and quality.
Alaska Airlines is further elevating inflight dining with the launch of its newest culinary initiative, Chef’s (tray) Table, a First Class dining program designed by celebrated chefs up and down the West Coast. The program debuts with a thoughtfully crafted menu by Chef Brady Ishiwata Williams, the James Beard award-winning talent behind Seattle’s renowned Tomo restaurant.
Alaska Airlines’ new Chef’s (tray) Table program was born from the overwhelming success of its collaboration with San Francisco’s Chef Brandon Jew that launched last year. What began as a single partnership to elevate the onboard dining experience made it clear: guests are hungry for meals that reflect the West Coast’s rich, diverse culinary culture.
That success laid the groundwork for an expanded, rotating chef series featuring menus that change seasonally and spotlight regional talent. As a natural next step, Chef Jew is now part of the official Chef’s (tray) Table program, which will grow into a lineup of top chefs whose signature styles and culinary stories are thoughtfully woven into the inflight experience.
“Chef Williams and Chef Jew work tirelessly at their craft and remain deeply rooted in their communities, no matter how successful they become. They embody Alaska’s values of giving back, creating thoughtfully curated meals with high-quality ingredients and providing memorable guest experiences — making this a perfect partnership.”
Honoring Heritage and Community: The Story Behind Chef Brady’s Tomo
Chef Brady’s Seattle restaurant, Tomo, is named in honor of his grandmother, Tomoko Ishiwata Bristol, whose cooking deeply influenced his culinary journey. A self-taught chef, Brady got his start in his grandparent’s diner before rising through the ranks to become executive sous chef at a Michelin-rated restaurant in Brooklyn, and later, executive chef at Seattle’s iconic Canlis where he earned a James Beard Award for Best Chef. He opened Tomo in 2021 to much anticipation in the vibrant, diverse neighborhood of White Center, aiming to offer the community a rich culinary experience that reflects his Japanese American heritage and creativity.
“Every dish and ingredient carries a story, and I’m incredibly proud to partner with an airline that champions local business owners like me to bring elevated and culturally rooted cuisine to the skies,” said Chef Brady Ishiwata Williams. “This collaboration has shown me how deeply Alaska cares about every detail — from carefully selecting its partners to food sourcing — and how committed they are to transforming your tray table into the chef’s table. These are dishes I make in the kitchen, and thanks to Alaska, I now get to share them with guests in the sky.”
“We know that food connects people to the world, different cultures and a sense of place. The Chef’s (tray) Table brings that connection to life onboard, before our guests even reach their destinations,” said Traynor-Corey. “We’re thrilled to kick off our next culinary chapter with Chef Brady, who brings the flavors of the Pacific Northwest and his Japanese American heritage to the skies in a way that’s both innovative and delicious.”
Last month, Alaska unveiled Chef Jew’s new spring menu and expanded his Cantonese-inspired First Class dishes to more East Coast routes from San Francisco, building on a successful partnership that launched last year to an overwhelmingly positive response from guests.
Preorders begin today.
The exclusive menu launches in First Class on June 5 with preorders starting today.
Available on flights between Seattle and John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
No matter where our guests sit, Alaska delivers a premium dining experience with a variety of chef-curated cuisine. That includes our Main Cabin.
Alaska also recently unveiled its newest 100% plant-based and gluten-free The Best Laid Plants grain bowl for Main Cabin guests on most flights over 1,100* miles. Created in collaboration with the culinary team at Seattle-based Evergreens™ — The Best Laid Plants grain bowl features Chimichurri Tofu, avocado, quinoa, and a side of Mango Habanero Dressing.
Fueled by Alaska’s industry leading pre-order program, the airline continues to offer more inflight dining choices than any other U.S. carrier. Guests can now choose from up to five chef-curated dishes, including at least one hot meal option on flights over 1,100* miles. In addition to Alaska’s freshly prepared selections—like the guest-favorite Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter—fresh meals are available exclusively through pre-order purchase.
For Alaska’s spring menu available in First Class, Premium Class and Main Cabin, click here.
Full Chef Brady Ishiwata Williams First Class Menu:
Route: SEA to EWR/JFK; EWR/JFK to SEA; SEA to DCA; DCA to SEA
Departures 5-9:59 a.m.
Breakfast: Mochi Waffle & Fried Chicken: rice flour bubble waffle topped with crispy tempura fried chicken. Served with an apple miso butter and a tamari-maple syrup.
Routes: SEA to DCA/EWR/JFK
Departures 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
Dinner: Klingemann Farms Glazed Short Rib: Klingemann Farms Short Rib, from Central Washington, glazed with a balanced serrano jaew sauce. Complemented with soy and Shaoxing Wine stir-fried rice cakes, spinach, & hon-shimeji mushrooms and steamed baby bok choy. Served with tangy pickles and radishes.
Route: DCA/EWR/JFK to SEA
Departures 10 a.m. – 10:59 p.m.
Dinner: Buckwheat Soba with Ahi-tuna Tataki: buckwheat soba noodles in a cold ponzu broth, served chilled and topped with edamame, scallions, pickled seaweed, tofu, cucumber and shiso leaf. Seared ahi-tuna tataki served on the side with a spicy chili crisp.
*Certain meal options may not be available on some flights, including redeye flights or where catering is not available
For our media kit, including downloadable images, click here.