Alaska Airlines unveils exciting First Class, Main Cabin options and sets stage for next culinary chapter 

Alaska Airlines is soaring to new heights this spring with chef-curated meals that bring the flavors of an award-winning restaurant straight to your tray table.

Culinary journey continues with award-winning chef

Building on the success of its exclusive First Class menu, Alaska is proud to continue its partnership with acclaimed chef Brandon Jew, owner of San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Mister Jiu’s. Last fall, the airline teamed up with the James Beard Award-winning chef to launch three high-quality meals, setting a new standard for inflight dining.

Now, First Class guests flying between San Francisco and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport can once again indulge in Chef Jew’s expertly crafted dishes, bringing a modern twist to Cantonese cuisine in the skies. New this year, Alaska is expanding the guest experience by adding Chef Jew’s dishes to First Class menus on flights from San Francisco to Boston, Washington D.C. (Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport) and Orlando.