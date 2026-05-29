Alaska Airlines brings spirit of friendship and adventure to the skies with new ‘Toy Story 5’ livery on Horizon Air
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Summary
Horizon Air, the regional carrier of Alaska Airlines, is bringing the next chapter of Disney and Pixar’s iconic “Toy Story” franchise to the skies with a new livery inspired by the film’s latest adventure.
The special livery commemorates Horizon’s upcoming 45th anniversary of providing safe, caring service and reminds guests of all ages that adventure, imagination and a little play are always ready for takeoff.
For over 30 years, audiences around the world have followed the beloved toy crew of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, who taught generations that friendship, magic and imagination never go out of style. Now, as Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated “Toy Story 5” prepares to soar into theaters June 19, Horizon Air, the regional carrier of Alaska Airlines, is bringing the next chapter of the iconic franchise to the skies with a new livery inspired by the film’s latest adventure.
The Embraer 175 (N659QX) showcases original fan favorites Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, alongside new “Toy Story 5” tech toy characters, including Lilypad, Snappy, Atlas and Smarty Pants. Adding to the fun, the livery features floating clouds throughout the fuselage and playful, Toy Story-inspired callouts like “Saddle Up, It’s Takeoff Time!” and “Ready for Takeoff, Partner.” Forky and Karen Beverly also make surprise appearances on the winglets, extending the spirit of “Toy Story” as it reaches for the sky from every angle of the aircraft.
Alaska unveiled Horizon’s new, larger-than-life livery for guests and employees earlier today at Portland International Airport. Named “To 45 and Beyond”, a nod to Buzz Lightyear’s famous interstellar mantra, the special Toy Story aircraft also commemorates Horizon’s upcoming 45th anniversary of providing safe, caring service across Alaska Airlines’ regional network and reminds guests of all ages that adventure, imagination and a little play are always ready for takeoff.
I couldn’t think of a more special way to celebrate Horizon’s history with our guests than to bring out the kid in all of us. Forty-five years of service is a meaningful milestone, and I couldn’t be prouder of our people who, each and every day, put their best foot forward to deliver the industry’s best and most caring travel experience.”
Horizon’s “To 45 and Beyond” joins Alaska’s nine other Disney-themed aircraft, including “Friendship and Beyond at the Disneyland® Resort,” its first “Toy Story” livery, “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer,” “Mickey’s Toontown Express” and the “Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort,” recently updated with Mandalorian and Anzellan characters in celebration of Disney’s newest movie, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” now playing in theaters.
About Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5”
The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? “Toy Story 5” is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris. The film features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth “Toy Story” feature. “Toy Story 5” releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”