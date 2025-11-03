Chasing the next swell? Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ new surfboard policy has you covered
Like clockwork, every fall and into the winter, storms in the North Pacific stir powerful ocean swells that generate world-class waves in Hawai’i and across California, two key regions in Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ combined network.
This year, as our traveling surfers plan their next adventure, they will enjoy not only unmatched connectivity between these two U.S. surfing meccas – and many popular international surfing destinations throughout our expanding global network – but also peace of mind when bringing along their most valued companion: surfboards.
Our new surfboard policy – the most generous among premium U.S. airlines – allows guests flying on Alaska and Hawaiian aircraft to check multiple surfboards in a single bag measuring up to 10 feet, 5 inches (from nose to tail), and 50 pounds. For flights operated on our regional E175 aircraft, surfboard bags must not exceed nine feet, 7 inches.
We developed our new policy to accommodate all surfers: thrill-seekers tracking large seasonal surf and bringing big surfboards on strike missions to places like Tahiti and Mexico, families looking for year-round warm water and gentle waves to longboard (Costa Rica, anyone?), or guests venturing into the far reaches of our network to explore coastlines in Australia, American Samoa, the Cook Islands, Japan and New Zealand.
We also treat surfboards as standard checked baggage – with no special item fees – and offer bag allowances anywhere we fly for guests booking with our branded credit cards and earning points in our new Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program. In recognition of surfing’s cultural significance in Hawai‘i, we provide one free checked bag, inclusive of surfboards, for residents traveling interisland through our Huaka‘i by Hawaiian program.