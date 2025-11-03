Chasing the next swell? Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ new surfboard policy has you covered 

Like clockwork, every fall and into the winter, storms in the North Pacific stir powerful ocean swells that generate world-class waves in Hawai’i and across California, two key regions in Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ combined network.

This year, as our traveling surfers plan their next adventure, they will enjoy not only unmatched connectivity between these two U.S. surfing meccas – and many popular international surfing destinations throughout our expanding global network – but also peace of mind when bringing along their most valued companion: surfboards.