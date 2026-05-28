Hawaiian Airlines elevates onboard service with pre-order dining by celebrated Hawai‘i chefs, fresh fare across all cabins and complimentary local snacks

Crispy mochiko chicken and garlic noodles by Chef Sheldon​ $16.99

Inspired by Tin Roof’s most famous dish: a crispy rice flour-coated chicken thigh served over garlicky Sun Noodle noodles with mac salad. Add Chef Sheldon’s signature spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and his legendary crispy toppings bag.​

Barbeque teriyaki chicken bento by Chef Sheldon $15.99​

Savor a Hawai‘i-style bento with teriyaki-marinated grilled chicken over a bed of white rice alongside sliced tamagoyaki, kamaboko and a shoyu hot dog. Served with mac salad and Chef Sheldon’s spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and famed crispy toppings bag.​ ​

Teriyaki cheeseburger by Chef Sheldon $15.99​

Satisfy your cravings for a Hawai‘i classic. A teriyaki-marinated beef patty sits on a toasted teriyaki-glazed bun with American cheese and the chef’s house-made pickles. Served with Chef Sheldon’s mac salad, spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and his crunchy toppings bag.​

Grilled chicken bahn mi sandwich by Chef Sheldon $15.99​

Warm French bread from Honolulu’s La Tour Bakehouse is loaded with lemongrass-grilled chicken thigh, pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro and jalapeño. Includes Chef Sheldon’s mac salad, spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and his crunchy toppings bag.​

​Sweet and tangy tender greens by Chef Sheldon $14.49 (vegan, gluten-free)​

Li hing mango is the star of the salad, sharing the spotlight with baby kale, toasted almonds, edamame, grape tomato and quinoa. The li hing balsamic vinaigrette is salty-sweet and unlike any salad dressing you’ve had before. Served cold.​

​Cheeseburger mac and cheese by Chef Sheldon $11.99​ (coming in fall)

It’s the ultimate comfort dish for keiki of all ages, bringing together macaroni noodles, seasoned ground beef, American and cheddar cheeses, sautéed onions, chopped dill pickle and tomato for a nostalgic journey above the clouds.​

Italian sub with Chef Sheldon’s mac salad $12.49​

Classic, satisfying and built for the long haul, a hoagie is generously filled with salami, ham, pepperoni and provolone, then layered with pepperoncini, crisp lettuce and giardiniera cream cheese spread. Served with Chef Sheldon’s mac salad.

*All prices shown are in USD