The Oʻahu stopover that turned my Auckland trip into a responsible travel experience

Nearly 6,500 miles of open ocean San Francisco and Auckland, but Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines now make that journey more approachable by linking the route through Honolulu. And on a recent 24-hour stopover en route to New Zealand, I had the chance to explore a concept that reshaped how I think about travel: Travel Pono.

Travel Pono, or travel responsibly, originated as a call to action from Hawaiian Airlines, encouraging its guests to explore the Islands with care and to offer their kōkua, or help, in preserving the land, culture and communities that make Hawaiʻi unique. A video that plays on transpacific flights arriving into Hawaiʻi asks travelers to approach the Islands not merely as a destination to consume or pass through, but as a place that is rich, alive and deserving of care and respect.