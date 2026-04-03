The Oʻahu stopover that turned my Auckland trip into a responsible travel experience
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Nearly 6,500 miles of open ocean separate San Francisco and Auckland, but Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines now make that journey more approachable by linking the route through Honolulu. And on a recent 24-hour stopover en route to New Zealand, I had the chance to explore a concept that reshaped how I think about travel: Travel Pono.
Travel Pono, or travel responsibly, originated as a call to action from Hawaiian Airlines, encouraging its guests to explore the Islands with care and to offer their kōkua, or help, in preserving the land, culture and communities that make Hawaiʻi unique. A video that plays on transpacific flights arriving into Hawaiʻi asks travelers to approach the Islands not merely as a destination to consume or pass through, but as a place that is rich, alive and deserving of care and respect.
After I stepped off the plane in Honolulu, during a one-day stopover on my journey to Auckland, I made my way to Waikīkī, and that mindset framed the entire day on the ground.
(Editor’s note: Guests can include a stopover in Hawaiʻi when planning their travel on alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com by selecting the multi-city function in the booking portal.)
Making the most of one day in Waikīkī
I arrived to overcast skies and warm air. From my oceanfront room at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, the horizon stretched beyond Waikīkī Beach while the sounds of children laughing mingled with waves lapping against the shore. The blue ocean delivering surfers towards the lush green mountains was a feast for my eyes, but it was my appetite that won out as I headed toward Honolulu’s Chinatown.
There, at Fête, a restaurant run by James Beard Award-winning chef Robynne Maii (whose dishes can be found onboard Hawaiian Airlines’ flights from Hawaiʻi to the U.S. continent), I had the chance to order a meal that supported a local business that sourced its ingredients from farmers, ranchers and fishermen who care for the land. Not only was it delicious, but it was a decision aligned with the ethos of Travel Pono and a simple action with a positive ripple effect.
Later that evening, I returned to the Outrigger for dinner at Kani Ka Pila Grille, an open-air restaurant known for its live Hawaiian music. During the meal, Luana Maitland, the area director of cultural experiences at Outrigger, affectionately known as Auntie Luana, approached my table carrying a lei of fresh flowers. She gently draped it over my shoulders and explained the cultural programs she developed at the hotel.
“I always want to give our guests an authentic Hawaiʻi experience,” Auntie Luana said. She oversees activities such as lei-making classes and cultural storytelling sessions designed to give visitors deeper insight into Hawaiian traditions. She described how guests often arrive at her classes expecting to create a lei as a personal souvenir. But as the lesson unfolds, and the stories behind the tradition are shared, their mindset shifts.
“People start wanting to give the lei away,” she explained. “They realize a lei is meant to be made with love for someone else.” The idea captures another essence of Travel Pono: shifting from a mindset of taking to one of giving, even in small ways.
While we spoke, local musician Kawika Kahiapo performed acoustic Hawaiian songs that drifted across the bustling restaurant. During a break, he stopped by to talk about the cultural exchanges that have shaped the Islands. Hawaiʻi, he explained, has long been a crossroads of the Pacific, where ideas and traditions move across oceans. The guitar itself offers an example. Introduced to Hawaiʻi in the 19th century, Hawaiian musicians eventually developed techniques that helped shape the electric guitar. Cultural exchange, Kahiapo noted, is woven into Hawaiʻi’s identity.
That story continued into the evening with a performance of ‘Auana, Cirque du Soleil’s newest production in Honolulu. The show begins in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) and unfolds through acrobatics, dance and music to tell the story of the Islands, from volcanic creation to the cultural forces that shape Hawaiʻi. Cirque du Soleil’s signature feats of athleticism blend with traditional themes and imagery, producing a performance that feels both spectacular and rooted in place.
Place – and the responsibility to protect it – is inherent in Travel Pono. Hawaiʻi’s culture and fragile ecosystems require careful stewardship, and visitors are encouraged to take simple steps to protect them: learn about Hawaiian culture, support local, stay on marked trails, use reef-safe sunscreen, maintain a respectful distance from wildlife – to name a few. These small actions collectively help preserve all that makes Hawaiʻi special, while shaping deeper connections to place.
An inflight cultural experience
The following morning, that connection carried into the next leg of the journey on Hawaiian Airlines, where I boarded a surprise Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i (Hawaiian Language Month) celebration flight to Auckland. Boarding announcements were first delivered in Hawaiian, the crew handed out phrase cards with Hawaiian vocabulary, which I used to order my meal, and I was gifted a special pilot trading card, printed in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi.
As the flight traversed the Pacific, I thought of the Polynesian navigators who once crossed these waters in voyaging canoes, linking islands across thousands of miles. Hawaiʻi and New Zealand, known in Māori as Aotearoa, share elements of that heritage.
Connecting Travel Pono in Hawaiʻi to Tiaki in New Zealand
The close ties between Hawaiʻi and New Zealand became evident shortly after arriving in Auckland, a market Hawaiian Airlines serves seasonally through the end of April. A sign at the airport asked travelers to engage in Tiaki, or care for New Zealand, with a promise to show respect, keep the country clean and protect nature.
The first stop on my itinerary was Ahi, a restaurant devoted to telling New Zealand’s culinary story, where each course was introduced with an explanation of its environmental and cultural context. An oyster harvested near Waiheke Island reflected the country’s carefully managed marine reserves. A goat tart referenced the environmental consequences of species introduced by European explorers. Longfin eel, once a staple food for Māori communities and later endangered, symbolized the complex relationship between tradition and conservation.
A morning ferry ride across the Hauraki Gulf brought me to Waiheke Island, where vineyards and olive groves spread across rolling hills overlooking bright turquoise bays. The island is often described as Auckland’s playground, but touring the landscape with Potiki Tours, a Māori-owned operator, adds layers of meaning to the scenery. It’s a chance to understand and practice Tiaki, or Travel Pono, in situ.
Back in the city, the Auckland War Memorial Museum provided another lens on that relationship between people and place. Its galleries trace New Zealand’s natural history alongside the cultural traditions of the Māori and other Pacific peoples, presenting colonization with unusual candor while highlighting the resilience of Indigenous culture.
At the New Zealand Maritime Museum, located on the waterfront, Pacific wayfinding was once again the central character. Exhibits detail both Polynesian voyaging traditions and the European ships that followed, illustrating how navigation across vast ocean distances shaped the nation’s identity.
Connecting Travel Pono in Hawaiʻi to Tiaki in New Zealand
Reflecting on the lessons and stories experienced throughout my trip, it was clear that Travel Pono resonates far beyond Hawaiʻi. Responsible travel, whether in the Pacific or beyond, begins with awareness of place: its natural resources, its culture, its history and the people who sustain it.
Hawaiʻi is an extraordinary place, lush with rainforests, lava fields and coral reefs, but the Islands are also fragile. Their ecosystems contain species found nowhere else on Earth, and their traditions reflect centuries of Polynesian heritage. Visiting responsibly requires acknowledging both.
Honolulu was not merely a convenient midpoint that broke up my journey from San Francisco to Auckland. It was a reminder that travel is participation in a network of cultures, and approaching every journey with intention makes the experience far richer than simply passing through.