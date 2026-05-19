I’ve been visiting Belize several times a year for a decade. I’ve written two guidebooks to the small country, penned countless travel articles; in that time, I have traveled to Belize through just about every route and medium possible — including an overnight bus from Guatemala City.

But flying to Belize from Los Angeles on Alaska Airlines is far and away my favorite route, which is why I chose this option for my most recent off-season visit. The more direct approach from California helped, but the seamless experiences I got through my Atmos Gold status sealed the deal: the relaxing lounge at Los Angeles International Airport, an upgraded seat and easy onboarding using the Alaska Hawaiian mobile app. Plus, it was nice to spread out as I enjoyed a chicken and noodle dish that tasted as if I had been dining in a restaurant. By the time we touched down, I felt genuinely rested.

Flying Alaska Airlines with Atmos Rewards status is the ideal way to kick off any vacation, but especially a destination where the unique confluence of Caribbean and Central American culture invites visitors to “go slow.”