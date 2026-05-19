Why Belize in the off-season is the best-kept secret in the Caribbean
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There’s a version of Belize that most travelers never see simply because they’ve been told to wait. Wait for the so-called “dry season.” Wait for peak travel windows. But if you wait, you might miss something special: Belize stripped of its crowds, softened by afternoon rain showers, and even more alive with festivals and cultural events.
After all, there’s a reason why Alaska Airlines continues flying during what Belize calls its “green season” — because if you’re willing to put up with the occasional rain shower, you’ll get to experience facets of the jewel in the crown of Central America in a whole new light.
Getting to Belize with Alaska Airlines and Atmos™ Rewards
I’ve been visiting Belize several times a year for a decade. I’ve written two guidebooks to the small country, penned countless travel articles; in that time, I have traveled to Belize through just about every route and medium possible — including an overnight bus from Guatemala City.
But flying to Belize from Los Angeles on Alaska Airlines is far and away my favorite route, which is why I chose this option for my most recent off-season visit. The more direct approach from California helped, but the seamless experiences I got through my Atmos Gold status sealed the deal: the relaxing lounge at Los Angeles International Airport, an upgraded seat and easy onboarding using the Alaska Hawaiian mobile app. Plus, it was nice to spread out as I enjoyed a chicken and noodle dish that tasted as if I had been dining in a restaurant. By the time we touched down, I felt genuinely rested.
Flying Alaska Airlines with Atmos Rewards status is the ideal way to kick off any vacation, but especially a destination where the unique confluence of Caribbean and Central American culture invites visitors to “go slow.”
The case for going to Belize in the off-season
It’s true that Belize’s off-season (roughly May through November) is technically the rainy season; it is also warmer on average. But here’s the thing — Belize is a subtropical country, which means the weather is gloriously unpredictable, regardless of the time of year. Storms roll in and move on. Rain comes in bursts, as does the sun.
What you gain in exchange for a little weather uncertainty is significant. Rates at hotels and resorts drop considerably, and the most popular spots, which can feel overrun in January, offer more breathing room.
Certain experiences only exist in the off-season. For example, I’ve planned trips around summer-ripened mangos alone. In July, the Belize Lobster Fest has become a countrywide phenomenon as lobster is finally allowed to be caught and eaten. In September, Belize puts on huge celebrations for its independence, the Battle of St. George’s Caye, and Carnival.
There’s something in Belize for every traveler
Belize stands out as a destination for its world-class diving and Caribbean experiences, lush jungles brimming with wildlife and ancient Maya ruins, and the many cultures that call the country of 430,000 home. Because Belize is small, travelers can make the most of what’s on offer even when time is limited.
For this trip, I booked my entire package via Atmos Rewards and Alaska Vacations: I rented a car at the airport with Avis to drive down the new Coastal Highway and stayed at the beachfront Itz’Ana Resort on the Placencia peninsula. The ease of flying to Belize with Alaska persisted off the plane: I’ve never spent less time in a car rental office.
(Editor’s note:Atmos Rewards members can earn points on qualifying Alaska Vacations bookings and unlock exclusive savings and travel perks. Book now to start earning more on your next trip.)
Once in Placencia, my first stop was a full-day trip to Moho Caye, a 12-acre island off the coast of Belize, with a locally owned tour operator. We departed from the dock at Three Iguanas Villa, and the water beneath our boat, “Dancing Mermaid,” transformed to a dreamy cerulean throughout the 30-minute journey. Along the way, a pod of bottlenose dolphins — including a baby — swam alongside the vessel.
Between sipping from freshly plucked coconuts and lounging in hammocks, we snorkeled lazily around the island’s pristine white beaches. What greeted us was a dense, thriving coral forest populated by parrotfish, nurse sharks and spotted eagle rays. One guest surfaced after an hour of underwater exploration and said, “I think I’ve found my new obsession.”
Driving from Placencia to the inland adventure hub of San Ignacio via the stunning Hummingbird Highway only takes a few hours, and the rewards are extraordinary. Where Placencia moves to the rhythm of lapping waves, San Ignacio pulses with jungle sounds: howler monkeys at dawn, the rush of the Macal River, the chirp of a hundred unseen toucans, macaws and other neotropical birds.
Maya ruins like Xunantunich and Caracol also sit in relative solitude during the low travel season. Cave tubing through jungle rivers, diving into the waterfalls of the Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve and spelunking through caves like Actun Tunichil Muknal are just some of the explorations that await without sacrificing a trip to the beach.
My lessons learned from 10 years of Belize travel
I recommend the same approach for first-time travelers and repeat guests: spend time on the coast and in the jungle, and wherever you go, lean into the local culture, which lends itself to warm, helpful, and playful hospitality. Part of Belize’s beauty is in the ability to connect directly with the people who live there.
First-timers tend towards the coast, usually Ambergris Caye, but I prefer Placencia. It offers easy access to both ocean and jungle, with a local atmosphere that rewards wandering, and a pastel shack-lined boardwalk that feels like a movie set.
If you have the time (at least a week), arrange to split it between there and San Ignacio. Many hotels have sister properties: Placencia’s Itz’Ana has Ka’Ana in San Ignacio. Francis Ford Coppola’s Turtle Inn has Blancaneaux in the Mountain Pine Ridge. They will help arrange your travel between both places.
For seasoned travelers, pause in the in-between places. Stay at Sleeping Giant Lodge on the Hummingbird Highway to ride horses and take a traditional Maya cooking class. Immerse yourself in Garifuna culture by visiting Hopkins, where bioluminescent lagoon tours and drums that sound like the heartbeat of Belize await.
No matter where you go in Belize, let yourself slow down. Enjoy the local fare, especially stew chicken with rice and beans, and fry jacks. Try talking a little kriol. Stay flexible and curious, and Belize will reward you — no matter the season.