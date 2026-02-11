Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines introduce spring menus featuring regional favorites and chef-led dining

Headlining Alaska’s new Main Cabin offerings on medium- to long-haul within North America is Beecher’s Mac & Cheese, from the iconic Seattle cheesemaker in Pike Place Market. Alaska’s culinary team spent nearly two years perfecting the onboard version of Beecher’s beloved dish, which was previously named as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things.

Featuring Beecher’s signature, award-winning Flagship cheese, penne pasta and a crisp breadcrumb topping, this dish delivers the same crave-worthy flavor passengers know and love, reimagined for flight.

As the first U.S. domestic carrier to launch a comprehensive domestic food pre-order program, Alaska offers more fresh food choices on domestic routes than any other U.S. airline, delivering a premium dining experience for guests in every cabin. Experience our industry-leading pre-order program by downloading the Alaska Airlines app today. Pre-orders are available up to 14 days in advance and until roughly 20 hours before takeoff, including at least one hot meal option on flights over 1,100* miles, and feature favorites like the Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter.