The wait is over: Hawaiian Airlines’ seasonal Auckland service returns this November
Summary
Hawaiian Airlines’ seasonal service between Honolulu and Auckland is set to resume Nov. 16 with three-times weekly flying on the Airbus A330.
The seasonal flights will run through the end of April 2026, offering our guests nonstop flights between New Zealand and Hawaiʻi, plus convenient one-stop connections to and from the U.S. continent.
Our service operates during the Southern Hemisphere summer, when New Zealand comes alive with warm weather while also providing ample connectivity throughout the busy holiday season.
Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines are gearing up for the return of seasonal New Zealand flying. The three-times weekly service between Honolulu (HNL) and Auckland (AKL) returns on Nov. 16 and runs through the end of April 2026, offering guests nonstop flights between New Zealand and Hawaiʻi, plus convenient one-stop connections to and from the U.S. continent.
We know Kiwi travelers have long awaited the return of our seasonal service, and our crews are thrilled to welcome them onboard once again with the authentic hospitality and care for which Hawaiian Airlines is known. Now, thanks to the strength of our combined global network, every guest flying from Hawaiʻi, the U.S. mainland and New Zealand will have more options than ever to explore the world.”
About the service
Hawaiian Airlines has proudly served Auckland with aloha and hospitality since March 2013. The flights have acted as a bridge between Hawaiʻi and New Zealand, strengthening ties between indigenous communities and Pacific Island families, while attracting U.S. travelers seeking adventure and eco-tourism, boosting New Zealand’s economy.
The service will be operated by the spacious 278-seat Airbus A330 equipped with complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi. The aircraft features 18 lie-flat Business Class seats aligned in a 2-2-2 configuration – perfect for couples and honeymooners, while offering superior comfort and privacy to solo and business travelers. Guests seated in any of the aircraft’s 68 Extra Comfort seats (soon to be rebranded to Premium Class seats) enjoy extra leg room, priority boarding and additional amenities.
Our seasonal flights operate during the Southern Hemisphere summer, when New Zealand comes alive with warm weather and blooming nature — ideal for exploring vineyard havens like Marlborough and Hawkes Bay or tackling any of the country’s 11 iconic Great Walks — while also providing ample connectivity throughout the busy holiday season.
Our 2025-2026 Auckland seasonal schedule is as follows:
|Flight
|Route
|Start date
|End date
|Frequency
|Departure
|Arrival
|HA845
|HNL-AKL
|Nov. 16, 2025
|April 18, 2026
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|1:15 p.m.
|9:20 p.m. (next day)
|HA846
|AKL-HNL
|Nov. 18, 2025
|April 20, 2026
|Tues, Thurs, Sat
|11:30 p.m.
|9:20 a.m. (same day)
New Zealand (Aotearoa in Māori) is known for its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking scenery, world-class outdoor adventures and diverse population that includes indigenous Māori as well as various Pacific Islander, European and Asian communities. Travelers visiting the archipelago will enjoy a renowned cultural and sensory experience — from savoring world-class wines and farm-to-table cuisine to immersing themselves in lush nature and authentic Māori traditions.
Kiwis seeking a tropical escape are only a nonstop flight away from the Hawaiian Islands — or a one-stop journey to one of the many U.S. destinations served by Alaska and Hawaiian via Honolulu.
Guests traveling between the U.S. continent and New Zealand enjoy same-day connectivity via Honolulu when flying to or from Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Long Beach (LGB), Portland (PDX), Seattle (SEA), San Francisco (SFO) and Sacramento (SMF).
Travelers using Hawaiʻi as a connecting point can also break up their transpacific journey and enjoy two vacations in one by adding a stopover in the Hawaiian Islands — on either leg of their trip — when booking a multi-city itinerary on hawaiianairlines.com or alaskaair.com.
Use or earn points for your travel
Our guests can now book their travel to New Zealand, Hawaiʻi or the U.S. continent using Atmos™ Rewards, the combined loyalty program of Alaska and Hawaiian that provides our members more choice, rewards and global access than ever before. Learn more about Atmos Rewards.
With Alaska Airlines’ oneworld membership and our additional global partners, Atmos Rewards members can also earn and redeem miles for travel across 30 airlines. Hawaiian Airlines is expected to join oneworld in spring 2026. Learn more about our oneworld partners and benefits.
Qantas Frequent Flyer members can now redeem their Qantas Points for one-way or return travel on Hawaiian Airlines’ seasonal Auckland service, as well as for flights between Honolulu, the Neighbor Islands, and our U.S. gateways —thanks to an exciting new partnership launched in June 2025.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We’ll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”