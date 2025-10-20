The wait is over: Hawaiian Airlines’ seasonal Auckland service returns this November

Hawaiian Airlines has proudly served Auckland with aloha and hospitality since March 2013. The flights have acted as a bridge between Hawaiʻi and New Zealand, strengthening ties between indigenous communities and Pacific Island families, while attracting U.S. travelers seeking adventure and eco-tourism, boosting New Zealand’s economy.

The service will be operated by the spacious 278-seat Airbus A330 equipped with complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi. The aircraft features 18 lie-flat Business Class seats aligned in a 2-2-2 configuration – perfect for couples and honeymooners, while offering superior comfort and privacy to solo and business travelers. Guests seated in any of the aircraft’s 68 Extra Comfort seats (soon to be rebranded to Premium Class seats) enjoy extra leg room, priority boarding and additional amenities.

Our seasonal flights operate during the Southern Hemisphere summer, when New Zealand comes alive with warm weather and blooming nature — ideal for exploring vineyard havens like Marlborough and Hawkes Bay or tackling any of the country’s 11 iconic Great Walks — while also providing ample connectivity throughout the busy holiday season.