Hawaiian Airlines and Polynesian Voyaging Society honor a legacy of wayfinding in Auckland

On Nov. 17, our Airbus A330, named Hikianalia after the star Spica, touched down in Auckland as the first of two vessels to carry the name. Debbie Nakanelua‑Richards, Hawaiian Airlines’ director of community and cultural relations, was among those on board the flight that evening. The following morning, she joined Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei tribal members at Ōkahu Bay — their ancestral homeland — to welcome PVS sister canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia to port.

As Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia emerged on the horizon of Auckland’s Ōkahu Bay, they were soon escorted by the waka hourua (Māori double‑hulled canoe) of the Te Toki Voyaging Trust — a nonprofit dedicated to preserving traditional wayfinding knowledge for Māori. The cultural welcome was a powerful gesture of collective respect for the canoes and their crews, who had sailed from Honolulu to Tahiti, Rarotonga and finally Aotearoa using the same ancient wayfinding techniques as their ancestors, without navigational instruments or modern technology.

The Aotearoa arrival marked another successful leg of PVSʻs Moananuiākea Voyage, a 43,000-nautical-mile, 47-month circumnavigation of the Pacific that touches 36 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 indigenous territories and 345 ports.