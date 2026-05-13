New Honolulu-Burbank summer service strengthens Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ leading network between Hawai‘i, California
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Summary
Seasonal Burbank-Honolulu nonstop flights add a convenient Southern California gateway for Hawaiʻi travelers, meeting strong demand for summer travel to the Islands
Burbank brings Alaska and Hawaiian’s expansive California-Hawai‘i network to nine airports, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose
Alaska Airlines today launched new, daily seasonal nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank and Honolulu, adding a fourth Los Angeles gateway for guests traveling between California and Hawai‘i this summer.
The flights, operated by a Boeing 737–8 MAX aircraft through Aug. 18, give kamaʻāina and visitors another convenient option for travel between Hawaiʻi and the Los Angeles region and beyond, thanks to the expanding, joint network of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.
Together, we are able to offer guests traveling between California and Hawai‘i the most seats, flights and destinations, providing unmatched access, flexibility and choice.”
The addition of Burbank brings the combined company’s California-Hawai‘i network to nine airports: Burbank, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose. Nonstop service is offered daily between Honolulu and all nine California cities, with additional nonstop options from Kahului, Līhuʻe and Kona, including seasonal service during key travel periods.
This year, Alaska and Hawaiian are scheduled to operate nearly 23,000 flights connecting California and Hawaiʻi — the most of any carrier — reflecting the scale of Hawaiʻi’s largest U.S. travel market and the combined airlines’ leading service between the Islands and the West Coast.
|City pair
|Season
|Frequency
|Burbank-Honolulu, Oʻahu
|Seasonal
|1x daily
|Long Beach-Honolulu, Oʻahu
|Year-round
|1x daily
|Long Beach-Kahului, Maui
|Year-round
|1x daily
|Los Angeles-Honolulu, Oʻahu
|Year-round
|Up to 5x daily
|Los Angeles-Kahului, Maui
|Year-round
|Up to 2x daily
|Los Angeles-Kona, Hawaiʻi Island
|Year-round
|1x daily
|Los Angeles-Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi
|Year-round
|1x daily
|Oakland-Honolulu, Oʻahu
|Year-round
|1x daily
|Oakland-Kahului, Maui
|Year-round
|1x daily
|Oakland-Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi
|Seasonal
|1x daily
|Ontario-Honolulu, Oʻahu
|Year-round
|1x daily
|Sacramento-Honolulu, Oʻahu
|Year-round
|1x daily
|Sacramento-Kahului, Maui
|Year-round
|1x daily
|Sacramento-Kona, Hawaiʻi Island
|Year-round
|3x weekly
|Sacramento-Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi
|Year-round
|4x weekly
|San Diego-Honolulu, Oʻahu
|Year-round
|3x daily
|San Diego-Kahului, Maui
|Year-round
|2x daily
|San Diego-Kona, Hawaiʻi Island
|Year-round
|1x daily
|San Diego-Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi
|Year-round
|1x daily
|San Francisco-Honolulu, Oʻahu
|Year-round
|2x daily
|San Francisco-Kahului, Maui
|Year-round
|1x daily
|San Francisco-Kona, Hawaiʻi Island
|Year-round
|1x daily
|San Francisco-Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi
|Year-round
|1x daily
|San Jose-Honolulu, Oʻahu
|Year-round
|1x daily
|San Jose-Kahului, Maui
|Year-round
|1x daily
|San Jose-Kona, Hawaiʻi Island
|Seasonal
|3x weekly
|San Jose-Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi
|Seasonal
|4x weekly
The launch of Burbank-Honolulu service follows Hawaiian’s transition last month to a shared passenger service system with Alaska and entry into the oneworld® alliance. Today, guests enjoy a more seamless travel experience from booking to boarding, industry-leading loyalty benefits through Atmos Rewards, and greater access to destinations throughout the U.S. continent and the world.
Across Hawaiʻi, Alaska and Hawaiian offer more than 250 daily flights to, from and within the Islands, with nonstop access between Hawaiʻi and more than 20 domestic and international destinations, plus connections to more than 125 cities across North and Central America through Alaska’s network, and nearly 1,000 global destinations via the oneworld alliance.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”