Alaska Airlines advances global expansion with launch of new European routes and landmark lounge investment  

Alaska’s new exclusive check-in lobby for Suites and Atmos Titanium guests is now open in Seattle, allowing for a seamless start to their journey. The Seattle Suites lobby is an exclusive experience with a dedicated entrance to TSA and is extended to immediate family or up to two guests on the same reservation. Dedicated Suites and Titanium member check-in lanes are also rolling out across Alaska’s key hubs soon, including Anchorage, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and internationally in Rome, Tokyo and Seoul, with London starting today and Reykjavík to follow.

Guests traveling to and from Reykjavík, operated on a Boeing 737-8 MAX, will enjoy an elevated onboard experience. First Class guests receive plush Filson-designed blankets, along with pillows and a Filson travel amenity kit filled with Salt & Stone products. Guests in the Main Cabin are treated to a complimentary meal service, including a hot main, small salad and dessert, with vegetarian options available. Premium Class guests can also choose from Alaska’s new Premium Snack Basket to complement their meal. The experience comes with a curated lineup of West Coast beverages, both non-alcoholic and alcoholic, such as the Cloud Cruiser IPA from Fremont Brewing of Seattle or Canoe Ridge Chardonnay from Walla Walla, WA.

Alaska is currently installing its entire 737-8 MAX fleet with ultra-fast Wi-Fi so guests can stay connected on their way to Reykjavík, complimentary thanks to T-Mobile and powered by Starlink. Alaska recently became the first airline in the world to equip its entire regional fleet with Starlink; and together with Hawaiian Airlines, will become the first U.S. carrier to offer Starlink on 100% of its wide-body fleet this fall when installation of Starlink is complete on its Dreamliner fleet.

Atmos Rewards members enjoy gate‑to‑gate connectivity, enabling streaming, browsing and messaging throughout the journey. Membership is free and allows guests to earn miles for future travel on Alaska and its oneworld partner airlines.

With new service to Rome, London and Reykjavík, Alaska is bringing together expanded international service and a powerful combined network with Hawaiian Airlines. Together, these investments mark a new chapter in Alaska’s global growth, designed to connect guests to more of the world with comfort and care – the Alaska way.