In 2024, Alaska Air Group introduced Alaska Accelerate, a long-term plan designed to build a more global, premium and diversified airline by focusing on four ambitions: connect guests to the world; be Hawai‘i’s trusted airline; deliver a remarkable travel experience; and diversify the company’s future.

The strategy reflects a deliberate choice to evolve Alaska’s model for an industry increasingly defined by scale, relevance and loyalty – connecting guests to more places, delivering products and experiences that matter, and turning loyalty into a greater competitive advantage – while retaining Alaska’s historic strengths in safety, operational performance, care and financial discipline.

At its 2026 Investor Day, Alaska Air Group outlined how it is moving from foundation-building to activation, with completed integration milestones, new growth engines and roughly two-thirds of the $1 billion incremental profit plan already captured.