In 2024, Alaska Air Group introduced Alaska Accelerate, a long-term plan designed to build a more global, premium and diversified airline by focusing on four ambitions: connect guests to the world; be Hawai‘i’s trusted airline; deliver a remarkable travel experience; and diversify the company’s future.
The strategy reflects a deliberate choice to evolve Alaska’s model for an industry increasingly defined by scale, relevance and loyalty – connecting guests to more places, delivering products and experiences that matter, and turning loyalty into a greater competitive advantage – while retaining Alaska’s historic strengths in safety, operational performance, care and financial discipline.
At its 2026 Investor Day, Alaska Air Group outlined how it is moving from foundation-building to activation, with completed integration milestones, new growth engines and roughly two-thirds of the $1 billion incremental profit plan already captured.
Alaska Accelerate is about shaping our future and doing it in a way that builds on Alaska and Hawaiian’s 90+ year legacies while setting a new standard for what air travel should be. The acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines did not create a new strategy, it accelerated one we had already built. The heavy lifting is behind us, the value creation is in front of us, and we are entering the phase where the investments we have made in premium products, global connectivity, loyalty, cargo and Hawaiʻi increasingly show up in our results.
Here’s what was announced
Alaska Air Group enters activation phase of Alaska Accelerate, building a more global, premium and diversified airline
The next phase of Alaska Accelerate, Alaska Air Group’s long-term growth strategy, includes new flagship premium experiences for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, a new Premium Reserve cabin, new lounges, expanded Atmos™ Rewards financial products, at least 15 long-haul intercontinental destinations by 2030, a larger cargo platform and continued investment in Hawaiian’s Kahuʻewai Hawaiʻi Investment Plan.
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines unveil Aurora and Leihōkū – elevating the premium travel experience from curb to cabin, along with a new Premium Reserve class and investments in the core guest experience
Alaska Air Group has unveiled its most significant investment in premium travel, introducing two distinct flagship experiences that reflect the identities of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. The company also introduced Premium Reserve, new lounges and fleetwide upgrades.
Atmos™ Rewards expands with customized ways to earn, more benefits, new partners, broader access to premium experiences and a new debit card offering
Atmos Rewards is introducing industry-first innovations that give members customizable ways to earn points, status points and extra perks based on their unique travel styles.
American Airlines and Alaska Airlines announce plans for Alaska to join the Atlantic and Pacific Joint Businesses
American Airlines and Alaska Airlines announced their intent for Alaska Airlines to join American’s Atlantic and Pacific Businesses, expanding international travel opportunities for customers and strengthening access to premium global travel experiences.
Media and investor resources
Press kits
Fact sheets
Global network
A proven foundation
Alaska Accelerate key milestones
Alaska Air Group launched Alaska Accelerate in December 2024. Since then, Alaska has:
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. As a global airline, Alaska and Hawaiian have hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco and deliver remarkable care to guests flying to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance, and members of its Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”