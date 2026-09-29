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In 2024, Alaska Air Group introduced Alaska Accelerate, a long-term plan designed to build a more global, premium and diversified airline by focusing on four ambitions: connect guests to the world; be Hawai‘i’s trusted airline; deliver a remarkable travel experience; and diversify the company’s future.

The strategy reflects a deliberate choice to evolve Alaska’s model for an industry increasingly defined by scale, relevance and loyalty – connecting guests to more places, delivering products and experiences that matter, and turning loyalty into a greater competitive advantage – while retaining Alaska’s historic strengths in safety, operational performance, care and financial discipline.

At its 2026 Investor Day, Alaska Air Group outlined how it is moving from foundation-building to activation, with completed integration milestones, new growth engines and roughly two-thirds of the $1 billion incremental profit plan already captured.

qutaton marks

Alaska Accelerate is about shaping our future and doing it in a way that builds on Alaska and Hawaiian’s 90+ year legacies while setting a new standard for what air travel should be. The acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines did not create a new strategy, it accelerated one we had already built. The heavy lifting is behind us, the value creation is in front of us, and we are entering the phase where the investments we have made in premium products, global connectivity, loyalty, cargo and Hawaiʻi increasingly show up in our results.

Ben Minicucci
CEO of Alaska Air Group

Here’s what was announced

Alaska Air Group enters activation phase of Alaska Accelerate, building a more global, premium and diversified airline

The next phase of Alaska Accelerate, Alaska Air Group’s long-term growth strategy, includes new flagship premium experiences for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, a new Premium Reserve cabin, new lounges, expanded Atmos™ Rewards financial products, at least 15 long-haul intercontinental destinations by 2030, a larger cargo platform and continued investment in Hawaiian’s Kahuʻewai Hawaiʻi Investment Plan.

Read the release

Alaska Accelerate

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines unveil Aurora and Leihōkū – elevating the premium travel experience from curb to cabin, along with a new Premium Reserve class and investments in the core guest experience

Alaska Air Group has unveiled its most significant investment in premium travel, introducing two distinct flagship experiences that reflect the identities of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. The company also introduced Premium Reserve, new lounges and fleetwide upgrades.

Read the release

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Media and investor resources

Press kits
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Leihōkū by Hawaiian Airlines - Airbus A330
urora by Alaska Airlines – Boeing 787
Aurora by Alaska Airlines – Boeing 787
Aurora by Alaska Airlines – Boeing 737
Aurora by Alaska Airlines – Boeing 737
New Lounges at HNL, SEA and SAN
New Lounges at HNL, SEA and SAN
debit card hero
Atmos Rewards expands
Fact sheets
Alaska Accelerate logo
Investor Day 2026 fact sheet
Aurora and Leihōkū
Aurora and Leihōkū fact sheet
Atmos Rewards Communities fact sheet
Atmos Rewards Communities fact sheet
Atmos Rewards Choice fact sheet
Atmos Rewards Choice fact sheet
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Fleet choreography fact sheet
Global network
A proven foundation
provenFoundation

Alaska Accelerate key milestones

Alaska Air Group launched Alaska Accelerate in December 2024. Since then, Alaska has:

Captured roughly
two-thirds of the

$1 billion

incremental profit target

and remains on track to achieve the full amount by 2027

Completed

3 of 4

major integration milestones

including a single loyalty program, a Single Operating Certificate and a single passenger service system

Optimized the combined network and launched

long-haul international service

a loyalty benefits program exclusively for kamaʻāina
(Hawai‘i residents)

Introduced

Atmos Rewards

bringing the loyalty programs of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines together in one award-winning platform.

Introduced and expanded

Huaka‘i by Hawaiian

bringing its popular Club 49 model from the state of Alaska to Hawai‘i to further deepen loyalty engagement.

Placed the largest fleet order in its history growing from

400+ aircraft
 today
550 aircraft by 2035

Alaska has the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleet among the major carriers

Made investments that will allow 40% of revenue to come from

premium cabins by 2030,

leveraging our growing international network and industry-leading stage length.

Continued investing in the guest experience including

airport improvements, new lounges and
free Starlink Wi-Fi
sponsored by T-Mobile

Increased revenue outside the main cabin by

5 points in 2 years

with a goal to grow that mix from 53% today to 60% over time through premium products, international growth, Atmos Rewards and cargo

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. As a global airline, Alaska and Hawaiian have hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco and deliver remarkable care to guests flying to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance, and members of its Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”

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